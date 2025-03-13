New Opinion: March 13

State v. Rolland 2024 ND 175
Docket No.: 20230313
Filing Date: 3/13/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense
Author: Crothers, Daniel John
Highlight:Whether a criminal defendant is competent to stand trial is a question of fact reviewed under the clearly erroneous standard. When a court has found a defendant facing felony charges to be unfit to proceed, N.D.C.C. § 12.1-04-08 contemplates attempted rehabilitation.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.