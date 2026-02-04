Press Releast: The District of North Dakota’s Criminal Jusice Act (CJA) Panel Representative, Mark Friese, presented at the 2026 National Conference of CJA Panel Attorney District Representatives in Houston, Texas. Friese was part of a panel, including other district’s panel representatives, that presented “Bold Moves in Response to the Funding Crisis.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
The District of North Dakota’s Criminal Justice Act Panel Representative presented at 2026 National Conference
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.