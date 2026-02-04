The District of North Dakota’s Criminal Justice Act Panel Representative presented at 2026 National Conference

Press Releast: The District of North Dakota’s Criminal Jusice Act (CJA) Panel Representative, Mark Friese, presented at the 2026 National Conference of CJA Panel Attorney District Representatives in Houston, Texas. Friese was part of a panel, including other district’s panel representatives, that presented “Bold Moves in Response to the Funding Crisis.”

