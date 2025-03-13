New Opinion: March 13

State v. Rolland 2024 ND 175

Docket No.: 20230313

Filing Date: 3/13/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: Whether a criminal defendant is competent to stand trial is a question of fact reviewed under the clearly erroneous standard. When a court has found a defendant facing felony charges to be unfit to proceed, N.D.C.C. § 12.1-04-08 contemplates attempted rehabilitation.

