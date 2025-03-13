Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Partners with IntellectAbility to Enhance IDD Healthcare Training for Pharmacists

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy is proud to announce a new partnership with IntellectAbility, a health and wellness training leader for supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Through this collaboration, all Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy pharmacists will complete the Curriculum in IDD Healthcare (CIDDH), further equipping them with specialized training to better support the unique needs of people with IDD.At Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, we believe in more than just dispensing medication—we’re committed to delivering care that truly makes a difference. By integrating IntellectAbility’s comprehensive IDD healthcare training into our pharmacist development, we are strengthening our ability to provide person-centered support that improves health outcomes and enhances quality of life.“This training is another step in our commitment to raising the bar for IDD-focused pharmacy care,” said Marissa McMahon, PharmD, Chief Operating Officer of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy. “We know that people with IDD have unique healthcare needs, and by ensuring our pharmacists have access to expertly curated training, we’re reinforcing our promise to provide exceptional, informed, and compassionate care.”The Curriculum in IDD Healthcare is an evidence-based program covering key areas such as medical complexities, behavioral health, communication strategies, and person-centered support. It empowers pharmacists, physicians, nurses, and other clinicians to identify potential health risks, recognize signs and symptoms of common conditions, and collaborate effectively with healthcare teams to provide proactive care.“We’re excited to partner with Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy in bringing this critical training to their pharmacists,” said Craig Escudé, MD, President of IntellectAbility. “Pharmacists play a key role in the healthcare of people with IDD, and by equipping them with specialized knowledge, we’re creating a more inclusive and informed approach to care.”At Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, we believe access to high-quality pharmacy care should not be a barrier for people with IDD. This partnership with IntellectAbility reinforces our mission to provide reliable, innovative, patient-centered pharmacy services that empower individuals to live healthier, more independent lives.For more information about the Curriculum in IDD Healthcare and IntellectAbility’s work to improve IDD care, visit ReplacingRisk.com.Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy is a trusted partner in long-term care pharmacy solutions, specializing in serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and behavioral health needs. Focusing on flexibility, innovation, and person-centered care, Neighborhood provides customized pharmacy services, 24/7 clinical support, medication packaging, and dedicated pharmacist consultations. We go beyond dispensing medications—we build relationships that make a difference.IntellectAbility provides tools and training to healthcare providers, agencies, and caregivers to improve health outcomes for individuals with IDD. As the sole developer of the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), IntellectAbility focuses on early identification of health risks and proactive intervention. Their training programs, including the Curriculum in IDD Healthcare, are designed to ensure that healthcare professionals have the knowledge and skills needed to deliver high-quality, person-centered care. Learn more at ReplacingRisk.com.

