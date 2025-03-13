Medify Air Releases Test Data Aligning with ASHRAE 241 Standard

Medify Air has published test data for their portable HEPA air purifiers to align with the new ASHRAE 241 indoor air quality standard.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medify Air announced today that it has published test data for its portable HEPA air purifiers to align with the new ASHRAE 241 indoor air quality standard. The groundbreaking ASHRAE 241 standard represents the leading benchmark for establishing air purifiers' effectiveness, safety, and acoustic performance.

ASHRAE, the global indoor air quality authority, notes, “Standard 241, Control of Infectious Aerosols, establishes minimum requirements to reduce the risk of disease transmission through exposure to infectious aerosols in new buildings, existing buildings, and major renovations. Implementing this standard brings numerous benefits to occupants and promotes healthier environments.”

Medify Air is committed to providing the highest standard for their products. The company will add an ASHRAE 241 webpage and publish additional information in the coming months. “I’m thrilled that we at Medify Air can offer customers the peace of mind that comes from knowing that our leading AHAM Verifide HEPA air purifiers are now tested per the groundbreaking ASHRAE 241 indoor air quality standard for safety, noise, and of course performance.” (Tony Colaneri, VP of Research and Development)



About the Company:

Medify Air was established in 2018 to improve indoor air quality for all. Today the company offers a full product line of True HEPA H13 and H14 air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions. It is the number one air purifier supplier for schools nationwide. www.medifyair.com

