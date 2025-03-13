'SECRETS TO BETTER HEALTH WHILE ON MEDICATION WHAT DOCTORS DON’T TELL YOU' by Douglas Hicks

Book Cover The Author Douglas Hicks

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For individuals navigating the challenges of some short term and other long-term medications, “SECRETS TO BETTER HEALTH WHILE ON MEDICATION WHAT DOCTORS DON’T TELL YOU” offers practical insights and real-life experiences to help readers better understand and counteract common side effects that doctors may not always disclose.In this informative guide, Douglas Hicks shares his personal journey of living with a man-made aortic heart valve and taking blood thinners for over 23 years. After a decade of struggling with side effects and receiving limited answers from the medical system, Hicks embarked on a mission to discover effective solutions that have helped him lead a healthier, more comfortable life.The book provides valuable advice for individuals managing diabetes, weight issues, or medications such as warfarin, offering insights from an experienced user’s perspective. Hicks also explores additional factors that may contribute to health problems, the benefits of positive thinking, and tips for achieving long-term wellness.Readers will appreciate the practical, straightforward approach and actionable suggestions aimed at helping them improve their health and well-being. The final chapters offer helpful resources and personal development strategies that can benefit both individuals and their families.About the AuthorDouglas Hicks, now 76 years old, has a diverse background in mixed farming, steel fabrication, house building, and cost estimating. Despite undergoing major heart surgery and living with long-term medication side effects, he continues to enjoy life by applying the solutions shared in this book.After discovering that over 3% of adults in first-world countries take blood thinners for reasons similar to his own—and another 3% use them to manage other health conditions—Douglas Hicks realized that many individuals were likely experiencing the same frustrating side effects he had endured. Determined to share the simple solutions that helped him overcome and rebalance these effects, Hicks wrote “SECRETS TO BETTER HEALTH WHILE ON MEDICATION WHAT DOCTORS DON’T TELL YOU” to empower others to enhance their well-being. Drawing from his personal journey and practical discoveries, Hicks offers readers actionable strategies and valuable health management tips to improve their quality of life.Message from the AuthorIn “SECRETS TO BETTER HEALTH WHILE ON MEDICATION WHAT DOCTORS DON’T TELL YOU”, Douglas Hicks shares his personal journey of overcoming various health challenges that many people face. From low energy, acid reflux, and leaky gut syndrome to gout, asthma, hay fever, and joint pain, Hicks offers insights into both mainstream treatments and alternative solutions that worked for him. If you’re struggling to find answers through conventional medicine, this book provides practical guidance and alternative approaches to help you regain your health and well-being.“SECRETS TO BETTER HEALTH WHILE ON MEDICATION WHAT DOCTORS DON’T TELL YOU” is a must-read for anyone seeking to maintain or improve their health while managing long-term medications. This book is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon, or you may click this link: https://www.amazon.com/Secrets-Better-Health-While-Medication-ebook/dp/B0DTQNSQZY/

