Governor Stein Delivers State of the State Address: “We Have the Chance to Build Something Forward-Looking Right Here”

Tonight, Governor Josh Stein delivered his first State of the State Address, highlighting the ongoing work to recover in western North Carolina and urging the General Assembly to invest in economic opportunity, workforce development, families and children, public schools, and public safety. Specifically, he urged the General Assembly to resolve their differences and quickly pass a Helene recovery funding bill.

“We’re talking $60 billion in damages overall– by far the costliest storm to ever hit North Carolina,” said Governor Stein. “That’s too much for those affected to bear themselves. They need our help. People need to get back in their homes. Roads and bridges need to be fixed. Businesses need to keep their doors open and their workers employed. And communities need clean drinking water. No matter where they live, the people of North Carolina need to know that if disaster strikes, we will be there.”

Governor Stein emphasized creating opportunities for every North Carolinian to succeed, including investing in apprenticeships, child care, and targeted tax cuts that put more money in people’s pockets.

Reaffirming his commitment to North Carolina’s public schools, Governor Stein highlighted his proposals to raise starting teacher pay to the highest in the Southeast, invest in a $4 billion education bond to repair old and unsafe school buildings, and provide universal school breakfast at no cost to students.

The Governor also proposed robust investments in public safety, including salary increases to better recruit and retain law enforcement. He also called for a Fentanyl Control Unit to prosecute drug traffickers, get fentanyl off the streets, and save lives.

Highlighting proposed federal cuts to Medicaid, Governor Stein said, “We do not need to be pulled into those political games. We can create something better, something forward-looking right here in North Carolina. Just as we stood arm-in-arm as North Carolinians to make Medicaid expansion a reality, let’s stand arm-in-arm to defend our health care. When we all – Republicans and Democrats – come together, that’s when we make a real difference for our people.”

