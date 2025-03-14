Key Driver Transforming The VariZIG Market 2025: Rising Incidence Of VariZIG Drives Demand For In High-Risk Populations

The Business Research Company

VariZIG Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The varizig market size is expected to see XX (FCAGR) in the next few years. It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.” — The Business Research Company

March 14, 2025

How Has the VariZIG Market Grown in Recent Years, and What Is the Future Outlook?

The VariZIG market has experienced notable growth, projected to rise from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.

This expansion is driven by factors such as increased healthcare spending, a growing number of organ transplants, government-backed immunization initiatives, an aging population, and broader private insurance coverage.

What Are the Future Projections Anticipated to Propel the VariZIG Market Growth?

The market is expected to witness further substantial growth, reaching $XX million by 2029 at a CAGR of XX%.

Growth catalysts include the rising prevalence of chickenpox, heightened investments in varicella-related biologics, surging demand for immune globulin products, expanding public health efforts, and increased clinical trials.

Key trends anticipated during this period include advancements in biotechnology, greater adoption in humanitarian aid, progress in recombinant DNA technology, the introduction of improved formulations, and the expansion of telemedicine services.

What Are the Major Drivers of the VariZIG Market?

The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing incidence of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) infections. VZV, responsible for chickenpox, can later reactivate as shingles, particularly in aging or immunocompromised individuals. Factors contributing to this rise include lower vaccination rates, an aging global population, and immunosuppressive medical treatments.

VariZIG plays a crucial role by providing passive immunity, reducing the severity and duration of chickenpox, preventing complications in high-risk groups (such as immunocompromised individuals), and offering protection to neonates and pregnant women exposed to the virus. For instance, a report from the Florida Department of Health (November 2024) highlighted an increase in varicella cases from 428 in 2022 to 653 in 2023, reinforcing the demand for effective preventive treatments.

Who Are the Leading Players in the VariZIG Global Market?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands out as a key player, actively navigating market dynamics and driving innovation in VariZIG products. The company plays a significant role in shaping the market landscape through strategic advancements and product development.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the VariZIG Market?

A key trend in the market involves securing long-term supply agreements to cater to high-risk populations, expanding distribution networks, and addressing the rising demand for passive immunization in emergency and high-exposure settings.

For example, in July 2022, Kamada Ltd., an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, secured an $11.4 million supply agreement for VARIZIG with an undisclosed international organization operating mainly in Latin America. This agreement highlights the company's efforts to expand its FDA-approved plasma-derived therapies into global markets, demonstrating the growing commercial potential beyond North America.

How Is the VariZIG Market Segmented?

The VariZIG market is categorized based on:

Patient Condition: Immunocompromised Patients; Pregnant Women

Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Pharmacies; Healthcare Providers

End User: Adults; Geriatric Population; Pediatric Population

Which Regions Dominate the VariZIG Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest market share. The report also highlights key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, showcasing global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company provides in-depth research and insights through a vast collection of 15,000+ reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 geographies. Backed by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and expert insights from industry leaders, we equip you with the knowledge needed to stay ahead in the market.

Our flagship offering, the Global Market Model, is a leading market intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive and up-to-date forecasts to support strategic decision-making.

