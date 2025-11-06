Medical Device Cleaning Market to Reach US $4.83 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Medical Device Cleaning Market?

Over the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the medical device cleaning market. This industry is projected to expand from a net worth of $2.95 billion in 2024 to $3.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include regulatory compliance, the utilization of reusable medical devices, medical device reimbursement, an emphasis on patient safety, and ongoing research and development.

In the coming years, the medical device cleaning market is projected to experience a swift expansion. The market is anticipated to increase to $4.83 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The escalation during the projected period can be accredited to factors such as point-of-care cleaning, single-use devices, infection control, eco-friendly cleaning methods, and infections acquired in hospitals. Significant trends that are expected to drive the market during this forecast period encompass automation, robotics, intelligent cleaning devices, advancements in ultrasonic cleaning, remote supervision, reporting, and methods of cleaning that do not entail the use of chemicals.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Growth?

The rise in surgical procedures and the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases contribute to the expansion of the medical device cleaning market. Increased incidences of various chronic illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, gynecological complications, and orthopedic cases have led to a substantial rise in the use of medical device cleaning disinfectants and other associated products. For example, the American Cancer Society reported in January 2022 that approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related deaths are expected in the United States, which equates to about 1,670 fatalities every day. The top four globally prevalent cancers - lung, prostate, colorectal, and female breast – jointly make up 43% of all fresh cancer cases. Therefore, the escalating count of surgical procedures will propel the development of the medical device cleaning market throughout the prediction period.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Medical Device Cleaning Market?

Major players in the Medical Device Cleaning include:

• 3M Company

• Getinge AB

• STERIS plc

• Cantel Medical Corporation

• Ecolab Inc.

• Oro Clean Chemie AG

• Ruhof Corporation

• Biotrol

• Metrex Research LLC.

• Sklar Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Medical Device Cleaning Sector?

Participants in the medical device cleaning industry are progressively emphasizing the use of UV sanitation devices. UV cleaners are successful in destroying bacteria found in medical facilities and surgery rooms. For example, PurpleSun Inc., a company based in the US, has created Ultraviolet (UV) technology that successfully eliminates over 96% of microbes in operation rooms (ORs) and on medical apparatus, a significant improvement over the 38% achieved with traditional manual cleaning techniques reliant on chemical sanitizers.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Report?

The medical device cleaningmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Process: Disinfection, Automatic Cleaning, Manual Cleaning, Presoak/Precleaning

2) By Application: Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Dental Instruments, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Disinfection: Chemical Disinfection, Thermal Disinfection, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection

2) By Automatic Cleaning: Washer-Disinfectors, Ultrasonic Cleaners, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

3) By Manual Cleaning: Manual Scrubbing, Soaking Techniques, Rinsing Methods

4) By Presoak/Precleaning: Soaking Solutions, Pre-cleaning Wipes, Enzymatic Cleaners

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Medical Device Cleaning Industry?

In the medical device cleaning market, North America took the lead in 2024. The fastest-growing region anticipated during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The market report for medical device cleaning encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

