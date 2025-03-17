Global Cotton Yarn Market Size to Reach $ 117.79 Billion by 2032 | Key Growth Drivers & Trends

Cotton Yarn Market Size Cotton Yarn Market Share

Key companies covered in cotton yarn market report are Texhong, Vardhman Group, BROS, Weiqiao Textile, Lutai Textile, and others.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cotton yarn market was valued at USD 82.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 86.11 billion in 2024 to USD 117.79 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Additionally, the U.S. cotton yarn market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching approximately USD 759.55 million by 2032. This growth is fueled by increasing demand from the textile and apparel industries, driven by evolving fashion trends and a growing preference for sustainable products.

➡️ Report Scope:Market Size Value in 2024: $ 86.11 BnMarket Size Value in 2032: $ 117.79 BnGrowth Rate: CAGR of 4.0% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 272➡️ Segments Analysis:Carded Yarn Segment to Record Appreciable Growth Due to Surging Product Adoption in Textile ManufacturingOn the basis of type, the market is segmented into combed yarn, carded yarn, and others. Of these, the carded yarn segment is estimated to depict considerable expansion over the forecast period. The rise is due to the increasing usage of the product for manufacturing woolen threads.Cotton yarn is made using natural cotton harvested from the cotton plant. These yarns are produced using different types of spinning processes. Based on the spinning process used to manufacture cotton yarn, the yarn produced across the globe can be primarily categorized into two types, carded and combed yarns. Different types of yarns have unique characteristics which ultimately influence the type of application it will be employed in and the quality of finished textile goods. For example, combed yarn is produced using high-quality cotton fiber by adding the combing process to the carded yarn.Apparel Segment to Depict Substantial Expansion Owing to Growing Yarn DemandBased on application, the market is fragmented into textiles, apparel, and others. The apparel segment is set to register commendable growth over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the escalating disposable income, growing penetration of e-commerce, and others.Based on geography, the market for cotton yarn has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Cotton yarn is used in apparel and textile production. Nowadays, manufacturing operations of key fashion houses and retailers have started to progressively incorporate organic cotton into the supply chains. This has resulted in a significant increase in the product demand. Cotton is one of the most consumed natural fibers in the textile industry. Yarns made using cotton have unique characteristics such as softness, strength, and high absorbency. Due to its characteristics, cotton is suitable for the production of various types of clothing. Developed as well as developing countries are raising their cotton production. China and India are the major producers of cotton and cotton-based products across the globe.

➡️ Report Coverage:The report provides an in-depth analysis of the significant trends expected to drive the global industry outlook over the forthcoming years. It further delves into the key factors boosting market expansion throughout the projected period. These insights have been provided after extensive research and data collation from credible sources.➡️ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Texhong (China)• Vardhman Group (India)• BROS (China)• Weiqiao Textile (China)• Lutai Textile (China)• Huafu (China)• Alok (India)• Huamao (China)• China Resources (China)• Nahar Spinning (India)• Nishat Mills (Pakistan)• Trident Group (India)• Fortex (Vietnam)• Aarti International (India)• KPR Mill Limited (India)➡️ Drivers and Restraints:Market Value to Rise Owing to Increasing Support from Government BodiesOne of the key factors propelling the cotton yarn market growth is the increase in government initiatives for supporting the growth of their domestic textile sectors. These initiatives are focused on skill development, creation of infrastructure, and sectoral development in the textile sector.However, the industry expansion could be hampered due to the high price of the product compared to synthetic yarn.➡️ Regional Insights:Asia Pacific to Gain Traction Driven by Surging Product Demand from the Increasing PopulationThe Asia Pacific cotton yarn market share is expected to record substantial expansion over the projected eriod. The rise can be credited to the escalating product demand from the growing population and an increase in consumer expenditure in the region.➡️ Competitive Landscape:Pivotal Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Expand Product ReachMajor cotton yarn companies are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic steps such as mergers, acquisitions, and the formation of alliances to strengthen their position in the market. Some industry players are also undertaking research activities for the development of new products.Natural yarn includes cotton, silk, and wool. These are made up of plant or animal sources. On the other hand, artificial yarn includes polyester, viscose, nylon, and acrylic yarn, which are made from chemical substances. Cotton is the natural yarn mostly used for the manufacturing of apparel, home textiles, medical, and sports products. The preference for natural yarn is increasing owing to rising awareness about the sustainability and relatively superior functionality offered by natural yarns in certain applications.➡️ Key Industry Development:May 2022 – Texhong shared plans to establish a key facility in Vietnam to sharply boost its fabric production. May 2022 – Texhong shared plans to establish a key facility in Vietnam to sharply boost its fabric production. The move was made in a bid to complement the company's cotton-based yarn business.

