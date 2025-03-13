Leaders of Uzbekistan and France elevate bilateral relations to strategic partnership

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, held talks at the Élysée Palace.

PARIS, FRANCE, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, held talks at the Élysée Palace.

The heads of state discussed in detail, both in a tête-à-tête format and with the participation of delegations, the further development and strengthening of multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and France.

The practical implementation of agreements reached during the previous summit between the two leaders in Samarkand in November 2023 was noted with satisfaction.

Active contacts continue at various levels. Last year, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France exceeded 1 billion euros for the first time, and the number of joint enterprises quadrupled.

Leading French companies such as Orano, EDF, Total, SUEZ, Voltalia, Veolia, and others operate successfully in Uzbekistan. Cooperation with the French Development Agency has reached a new level, with a new Cooperation Program being adopted.

In preparation for the visit, meetings of the Intergovernmental Co

mmission and the MEDEF business mission were held successfully, and the Business Chamber has begun its work.

These days, joint events are taking place in Paris, Toulouse, Lyon, and Nice, actively involving regional representatives. On the eve of the visit, a joint medical forum and a conference on science and education were held, along with presentations on Uzbekistan’s tourism potential and culture. In Gretz-Armainvilliers, a bust of the great scholar Abu Rayhan Beruni was unveiled.

Priority attention is being given to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and financial sectors and advancing joint projects with leading French companies and enterprises.

A new Program for Innovation and Industrial Partnership has been developed for the current summit. The program envisions the implementation of joint projects worth €6.5 billion in critical mineral extraction and processing, energy, infrastructure development, transport, and other sectors.

Overall, the portfolio of joint projects now exceeds €12 billion.

In this context, the importance of expanding financial support mechanisms was emphasized.

To facilitate long-term cooperation, the President of Uzbekistan proposed establishing the Uzbekistan – France Investment Council and holding its first meeting on the sidelines of the Tashkent Investment Forum in June this year.

To promote interregional ties, an agreement has been reached to hold the first Forum of Regions of the two countries in Samarkand next year.

The leaders placed special emphasis on strengthening practical cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. Plans were supported for an exhibition of avant-garde art from the Savitsky Museum’s collection in Paris, as well as the opening of a representative office of the French National Institute of Cultural Heritage in Uzbekistan to enhance collaboration in preserving and restoring cultural monuments.

A key agreement in the education sector is the opening of the Uzbekistan – France University in Tashkent this year, with the participation of experienced specialists from France. Cooperation will also continue in training French language teachers.

To enhance business, tourism, and cultural exchanges, the parties will consider increasing the frequency of direct flights.

The heads of state also exchanged views on current international and regional issues. They emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support within multilateral organizations and strengthening cooperation in countering terrorism, extremism, radicalism, cybercrime, and other modern security challenges.

To establish a structured dialogue and coordinate joint efforts, it was agreed to create a Strategic Planning Group, led by the foreign ministries with the involvement of economic agencies.

Following the talks, the leaders made a historic decision to establish a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Following the meeting, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited President Emmanuel Macron to pay a return visit to Uzbekistan at a convenient time.

