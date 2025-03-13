Automotive Solenoid Market Trends – Growth from $4.6 Billion (2021) to $7.6 Billion (2031) at 5.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Solenoid Market ," The automotive solenoid market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Presently, the global automotive solenoid industry is dominated by North America followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, the market is mainly driven by China owing to the optimistic market scenario for automotive industry in the region. In North America, US is foreseen to witness considerable growth in automotive solenoid market during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2542 The automotive solenoid market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, application, type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into Passenger Vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), and electric vehicle. By application, the market is segmented into engine control, fuel and emission control, HVAC and others. By type, the market is divided into 2 Way Valve, 3 Way Valve, 4 Way Valve, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Furthermore, the significant factors impacting the demand for automotive solenoid are growing automotive sector, astonishing adoption rate of electric vehicle across the globe coupled with increasing demand for automated system. However, factors such as declining sales for diesel-based vehicles coupled with fluctuation in raw material prices are estimated to hamper the growth potential of the automotive solenoid market during the forecast period. Also, growing inclination toward autonomous vehicle with rising automation in the automotive manufacturing are expected to provide better opportunity for the growth of the automotive solenoid market during the forecast period.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Lockdown measures have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but exacted an immense economic toll. On the business side, the aerospace sector is one of the considerably hit sectors. Following the pattern witnessed in countries where COVID-19 spread earlier, lockdown measures and other restrictions have impacted the automotive sector considerably. Furthermore, coronavirus has introduced unexpected challenges within the automotive sector. However, With the relaxation of lockdown measures and the consequent opening of markets across the world, the demand for automotive solenoid is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-solenoid-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Robert Bosch GmbHHitachi Ltd.Mitsubishi Electric CorporationContinental AGJohnson Electric Holding Ltd.BorgWarner Inc.Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt LtdGlobal Point Magnetics Asia Co. LtdNidec CorporationDenso corporation𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2542 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive solenoid market in 2021, in terms of revenue.By application, the fuel and emission control segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive solenoid market in 2021 in terms of market share.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Electric Vehicle MarketUtility Vehicle MarketAutomotive Air Filters MarketAutomotive Relay MarketElectric Scooter and Motorcycle Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.