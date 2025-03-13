EGLE and MiCorps announce in-person and online training opportunities for volunteer lake monitors

CLMP volunteers monitor water quality, invasive species, and habitat conditions in Michigan lakes. Volunteers receive detailed instructions, training, and equipment, and the data they collect are added to the MiCorps Data Exchange, a public database that includes CLMP lake information dating back to 1974.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to enroll early, as some program options have early spring enrollment deadlines. Other options allow enrollment into May and into the summer. Details can be found on the CLMP Enrollment web page.

MiCorps is happy to announce two opportunities for CLMP volunteers to attend its official training program:

In person in Muskegon on April 25-26, 2025.

Online on April 30, 2025.

There is no cost to attend these training events. Training is required for new volunteers, and experienced volunteers are encouraged to attend. Anyone interested in learning more about the CLMP is invited to participate regardless of their intent to enroll a lake and conduct monitoring this year. Registration for each training is required.

Questions about the CLMP should be directed to Erick Elgin, Michigan State University (MSU) Extension, at 218-340-5731 or ElginEri@MSU.edu; or Tamara Lipsey, Water Resources Division, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

MiCorps is sponsored by EGLE and is administered in partnership with Michigan State University Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, and the Huron River Watershed Council.