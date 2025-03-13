ByteBridge Accelerates AI Data Center Growth with A.D. Robison as VP of Engineering & Services

ByteBridge Welcomes A.D. as VP of Data Center Engineering & Services

ByteBridge appoints A.D. Robison as VP to lead AI data center expansion, pioneering next-gen cooling and high-density infrastructure solutions.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge is pleased to announce the appointment of A.D. Robison as Vice President of Data Center Engineering & Services. With an extensive career spanning decades in the data center industry, A.D. brings a wealth of expertise in data center infrastructure, AI-ready cooling innovations, and high-density deployments.

A.D.’s career began in the early 1990s at Seagate Technologies, where he gained his first exposure to data center environments. Over the years, he held leadership roles at AboveNet Communications, Yahoo, Apple, and other leading organizations, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in data center design, cooling efficiency, and infrastructure optimization.

At Yahoo, A.D. helped pioneer data center infrastructure and cooling innovations, developing in-row cooling solutions for passive server cooling and patenting multiple variations of cooling technologies, establishing himself as an industry innovator.

Following his tenure at Yahoo, A.D. brought his expertise in high-efficiency data center engineering to Apple, where he helped implement high-performance, energy-optimized data center infrastructure. He later worked on next-generation AI infrastructure development, focusing on intelligent power distribution and self-learning algorithms for data center efficiency.

Most recently, A.D. played a key role in developing a first-of-its-kind data center community, further cementing his reputation as a leader in hyperscale infrastructure development.

As VP of Data Center Engineering & Services, A.D. will lead ByteBridge’s efforts in AI-driven data center development and high-performance computing (HPC) cooling solutions. With AI workloads demanding ultra-efficient, high-density infrastructure, ByteBridge is doubling down on next-generation liquid cooling, high-density power distribution, and AI-ready infrastructure integration.



“I was drawn to ByteBridge’s forward-thinking approach, particularly in AI data centers, liquid cooling, and next-gen data center integration,” said A.D. Robison. “Having worked with Marvin and the team before, I’m excited to contribute to ByteBridge’s growth and help customers navigate the evolving AI and HPC landscape.”

Marvin Cunanan, Co-Founder & General Manager, AMER at ByteBridge, shared his enthusiasm for A.D.’s appointment:

“I am extremely ecstatic to have A.D. Robison join our organization. A.D. has a wealth of knowledge and experience in building hyperscale data centers around the world and, in some cases, has been a true pioneer in this industry. His groundbreaking work in early data center innovation, including his patented cooling solutions, proves his ability to shape the future of this industry. With A.D. leading our data center services and engineering practice, we are more than confident that we will help customers design, build, and optimize AI-ready, high-density data centers—ensuring they are future-proofed for the next era of computing.”



A.D.’s leadership marks an exciting new chapter for ByteBridge as it expands its capabilities in AI data center infrastructure, HPC cooling solutions, and next-gen power and thermal management. With AI and high-performance computing driving the future, ByteBridge is committed to providing customers with the most advanced, scalable, and efficient data center solutions available.

