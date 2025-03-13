Gov. Cox Signs Six Bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 12, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed six bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below: HB 24, Limitations on Liability Amendments

HB 33, Child Welfare Reporting Amendments

HB 46, Water Rights Applications Amendments

HB 98, Landowner Liability Amendments

SB 26, Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Amendments

SB 166, Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Amendments

