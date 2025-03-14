Actxa Recognised as Best AI-Driven Preventive HealthTech Company 2025 by APAC Insider at the Singapore Business Awards

Actxa Wins Best AI-Driven Preventive HealthTech Company 2025 at Singapore Business Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actxa Pte Ltd ("Actxa"), a pioneer in AI-driven preventive healthcare, has been recognised as the Best AI-Driven Preventive HealthTech Company 2025 at the Singapore Business Awards hosted by APAC Insider. This award celebrates Actxa's dedication to improving health through technology, especially in the growing field of preventive healthcare.This recognition highlights Actxa's mission to create next-generation preventive healthcare solutions using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and data analytics. BGEM , the world’s first non-invasive glucose monitoring solution, is a standout innovation by Actxa that provides valuable insights into glucose health and diabetic risk. By enabling users to monitor their glucose trends non-invasively, BGEM helps them make informed lifestyle choices and reduce their risk of chronic conditions like diabetes.“Receiving the Best AI-Driven Preventive HealthTech Company award is an immense honour for us,” said Marcus Soo, CEO of Actxa. “I would like to dedicate this award to our team for their hard work, commitment, and visionary approach. Preventive health is at the heart of everything we do, giving people personalised, real-time insights using AI so they can make healthier decisions.”Actxa’s impact doesn’t stop with individual health. The company is also aligned with Singapore’s Healthier SG initiative, which aims to shift the focus of healthcare toward prevention. With tools like VO2 Max measurement and Sleep Track™, Actxa empowers people with the knowledge to lead healthier, more active lives.At Actxa, the focus is on more than just technology—it is about using innovation to improve the well-being of individuals and communities. Their core values—innovation, excellence, integrity, empathy, and inclusiveness—are reflected in every product, from BGEM technologies to the Sense 2 Smart Scale and Spark+ Series 2 fitness trackers.At its core, Actxa is driven by a vision to help people live healthier and longer with technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.