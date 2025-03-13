AI-Assisted Mental Health Platform for K-12 Schools Launches Educator Support to Combat Teacher Burnout

K-12 teachers can try "Alongside for Educators" for free this spring

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alongside , an AI-assisted mental health platform for schools, is excited to announce the launch of Alongside for Educators. With teacher burn-out at an all-time high, Alongside has seen growing demand from K-12 school districts to expand its evidence-based student-facing solution and offer support for adults as well."Our district partners love the personalized support we’re providing for their students, but there is one bit of feedback that keeps coming up, which is: we need this for our staff," said Dr. Elsa Friis, Ph. D., Head of Product and Clinical at Alongside. "Alongside for Educators allows district leaders to provide their teams with an extra layer of support for both professional and personal challenges and daily stressors."The platform’s personalized wellness coaching for education professionals covers such topics as:- Coping and burnout prevention- Overall mental wellness- Professional growth and goal setting- Student behavior and classroom managementVirtual Launch Party ( Webinar ): On Thursday April 3, Alongside will host a product launch webinar which, in addition to introducing the product, will provide deeper insight into the science of teacher burnout and include a panel discussion with school district administrators about how they are addressing staff and student mental health. The webinar will take place at 3pm ET on zoom and registration is free.Free Demo Account for Educators: Educators are invited to create a demo account and try Alongside for Educators for free this spring.About Alongside: Alongside is an evidence-based mental health platform that provides tier 1 mental health prevention and early intervention support to students in grades 4-12. Alongside is self-directed and available 24/7 in 36 languages, allowing students to get the help they need when they need it. Students can learn over 125 clinical strategies that are foundational for building mental health resilience across social, emotional, and behavioral domains. In addition, students receive immediate support through engaging with Alongside’s chatbot and in-app resources, created by a team of doctoral mental health experts. The founders of Alongside previously founded Actively Learn, a K-12 digital curriculum company which was acquired by McGraw Hill in 2021. Learn more by visiting www.alongside.care

