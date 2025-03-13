Capito Praises EPA Deregulatory Action

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for taking the initial steps towards deregulating Biden-era rules, including the Clean Power Plan 2.0, that harm American energy production and energy states like West Virginia.

“The action taken by the Trump EPA today is exactly what needs to be done to secure American energy dominance and restore the communities who have been negatively impacted by regulations and overreach from the Biden administration. I have long been vocal about the damaging effects of the Clean Power Plan 2.0 and the urgency in stopping this rule and others, like the so-called Good Neighbor Plan and the tailpipe rule. Today’s action begins the process of rolling back the most harmful, anti-energy regulations of the past four years that have impaired our electric reliability. Moving forward, we must continue to invest in baseload power generation through resources like coal and natural gas, while maintaining our all-the-above energy approach and important priorities like nuclear and carbon capture technology,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #