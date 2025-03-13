Ashwin Gane Sets 'Energy' Release Date

Ashwin Gane "Energy" Ashwin Gane Ashwin Gane

Pre-Save Ashwin Gane’s New Song “Energy” the High-Vibe Anthem for Winners, Lovers & High-Rollers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit-born artist Ashwin Gane is back with his latest track, “Energy” out on March 21st, and it’s not just a song, it’s a whole mood.The song is a smooth, laid-back track about instant chemistry, attraction, and enjoying the moment. The song blends playful flirtation with confident swagger, touching on themes of connection, luxury, and indulgence."Energy is all about the push and pull of attraction, the unspoken vibe and chemistry between two people. At the same time, it carries this effortless confidence. It’s not so much a question of ‘Are they into me?’—it’s almost a guarantee. And it’s all wrapped up in an indulgent, luxurious R&B and 90s-inspired glam rap sound with a modern twist." – Ashwin GaneLyrically, the song explores a high-roller lifestyle, mutual attraction, and the balance between casual vibes and romantic possibility—all with a lighthearted, feel-good tone. The production features lush, late-night R&B chords layered over bouncy West Coast-inspired drums, giving it a groove that’s perfect for both club nights and low-key settings. Ashwin’s chilled vocal delivery adds to the song’s relaxed and flirty vibe, making it an easy listen for fans of smooth, confident tracks.Blending cinematic hip-hop with luxury lifestyle bars, “Energy” is the anthem of confidence, attraction, and the power of undeniable vibes. It’s about walking into a room and owning it. About feeling like royalty. About knowing the energy, you bring is unmatched.This track captures the moment when chemistry sparks, when people gravitate toward you, and when success isn’t just a goal, it’s a lifestyle.From VIP sections to jet-set destinations, “Energy” is the ultimate flex anthem for those who know they’re built differently.Pre-save Ashwin Gane’s “Energy” out on March 21st HERE

