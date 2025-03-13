Prosperity for US Foundation Welcomes Dr. Barry Poulson to Board of Directors

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation

Renowned Economist and Author Joins National Movement for US Economic Prosperity

Educating policymakers and citizens about fiscal responsibility and the importance of enforceable property rights is essential for ensuring long-term economic prosperity” — Barry Poulson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and ensuring American prosperity through state-level constitutional amendments is pleased to announce that Dr. Barry Poulson has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Poulson, a distinguished economist, prolific writer, and dedicated educator, brings decades of experience in economic policy and fiscal reform to the organization.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Barry Poulson to our Board of Directors,” said David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “His extensive expertise in economic development, fiscal policy, and constitutional reforms are valuable as we advance our mission to protect property rights and curb inflationary government spending.”Dr. Poulson is Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Colorado and has served as a visiting professor at prestigious institutions worldwide, including Cambridge University, Konan University in Japan, and Universidad Carlos Tercera in Spain. He has published extensively on economic history, development, and fiscal constitutions, shaping critical discussions on responsible governance and economic stability.As part of his ongoing commitment to education and policy reform, Dr. Poulson is leading a significant educational campaign, authoring dozens of articles and op-eds to raise awareness about fiscal responsibility and economic freedom.“I am excited to join the Prosperity for US Foundation and contribute to its crucial work,” said Dr. Barry Poulson. “Educating policymakers and citizens about fiscal responsibility and the importance of enforceable property rights is essential for ensuring long-term economic prosperity. I look forward to supporting the Foundation’s efforts in promoting sound policy solutions.”Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation, highlighted the impact Dr. Poulson’s thought leadership will have on the organization’s initiatives. “Dr. Poulson’s insights and advocacy will play a key role in shaping our policy priorities and advancing state-level reforms that empower citizens to take control of their economic future.”The Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) status pending) committed to building a national, state-focused movement to restore and ensure American prosperity. Its core mission is to enact state constitutional amendments that enforce protections for real and intellectual private property owners, cap property taxes, and limit federal state and local spending and taxation to the people’s ability to pay. The Foundation works through grassroots engagement, policy advocacy, and strategic partnerships to promote economic freedom and financial opportunity for all Americans. For more information, visit www.prosperityforus.foundation and follow on X at @Prosperity_4_US.

