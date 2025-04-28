Ellen Glickman Backs Bold Proposal to Make America Healthier, One Choice at a Time

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Exercise Scientist and Health Advocate Says It’s Time to Rethink How SNAP Dollars Are Spent

If we’re going to use public funds to support nutrition, let’s invest in foods that strengthen, not sabotage, public health. ” — Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation debates Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to prevent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds from being used to purchase soda, Ellen Glickman , a leading exercise physiologist and advocate for public wellness, is speaking out in support of the measure and calling for a shift in how we think about government-funded nutrition.“We have to stop pretending soda is food,” said Ellen Glickman, a professor of Exercise Science and Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM). “SNAP is meant to nourish families, not subsidize disease. We need to use these benefits as a path toward improving health and improving lives.”Secretary Kennedy’s proposal aims to curb the purchase of sugary drinks using SNAP benefits, citing links between soda consumption and rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, particularly in low-income communities. According to USDA reports, SNAP dollars currently funnel billions of taxpayer dollars each year into the hands of soda manufacturers.Ellen Glickman agrees it’s time for change.“This isn’t about judging people for their food choices. I enjoy a cold soda now and then too,” she added. “But if we’re going to use public funds to support nutrition, let’s invest in foods that strengthen, not sabotage, public health. We’re not talking about banning soda, we are only talking about not paying for it with taxpayer dollars.”She also emphasizes that personal dignity and public health aren’t mutually exclusive. “Real compassion isn’t turning a blind eye to unhealthy habits. It’s helping people make better choices, especially when they’re navigating tough times.”Ellen Glickman applauds the boldness of the proposal, acknowledging it may raise complex questions. “Where do we draw the line? How do we implement this without shame or stigma?” she said. “But the bigger question is, What kind of country do we want to be? One that keeps funding chronic illness, or one that invests in healthier futures?”By supporting smarter SNAP policy and promoting access to nutritious foods, Ellen Glickman believes America can take a powerful step toward reducing healthcare costs and increasing quality of life for all.“We’ve tried leaving it up to the market. We’ve tried just offering education. But chronic disease rates keep climbing,” Glickman said. “Maybe now is the time to try something brave. Something better.”Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading authority on exercise physiology and hydration science. She is a professor at Kent State University, a published author with more than 100 journal articles, and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. Her work has been featured at national and international conferences, and she is widely respected for translating complex science into practical, everyday advice.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

