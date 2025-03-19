VIVIBUDS Introduces New Social Animation Platform for Global Creators

VIVIBUDS: Redefining Creativity Through Collaborative Animation – Coming Spring 2025

Innovative app combines social media with animation tools, allowing users to create anime-style characters and collaborate on short-form animations.

Step beyond watching—VIVIBUDS helps creators connect through animation.” — Anna Izumi, Creative Director of VIVIBUDS

CA, JAPAN, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, VIVIBUDS, a new social animation app, will offer a fresh approach to how short-form animations are created, shared, and experienced. Designed for creators of all levels, VIVIBUDS fosters creativity and collaboration, enabling users to produce anime-style characters and animations with ease. Pre-registration is available on both iOS and Android platforms from March 19, 2025.Introducing VIVIBUDSVIVIBUDS is one of the first applications to seamlessly merge social media with animation creation. The app allows users to communicate and collaborate through 2D anime-style animations, combining individual creativity with social interaction. The platform encourages the integration of new characters, props, and storylines into others' videos, enabling a global, collaborative community of creators.Collaborative Creation at Its CoreAt the heart of VIVIBUDS is the ability to modify and personalize existing videos. Users can adjust assets like characters, backgrounds, and text, creating an evolving cycle of content that allows for unique creative contributions from the community. With the ability to create up to 100 characters per account and manage multiple profiles, creators can explore various styles and engage with different communities. All assets are shareable across linked accounts, promoting ongoing collaboration and development.A Platform for Limitless ExpressionVIVIBUDS encourages creators to explore their full potential without limitations based on gender, body type, or appearance. All assets, from clothing to accessories, are accessible to every character, offering 100% access to the platform’s wardrobe. The intuitive tools within the app make animation creation accessible for everyone, from casual video creators to those producing more elaborate narratives.Fostering Personal Expression and InnovationVIVIBUDS is a platform for personal expression and innovation. The app connects users with a diverse global community of creators, allowing them to share, discover, and collaborate on animations. With new character items, outfits, and video props added weekly, VIVIBUDS ensures a constant flow of fresh content to inspire innovation and creative exploration.A Global Creative NetworkDrawing on the rich influences of both Japanese and Western animation, VIVIBUDS provides a unique space for creators to bring their ideas to life. Whether producing a dance video, crafting a story, or experimenting with animation, VIVIBUDS offers the tools to create and share without interruption, all while remaining ad-free.What is Next for VIVIBUDS?VIVIBUDS is set to launch officially in Spring 2025, with pre-registration open from March 19 . Early registrants will receive exclusive rewards such as customizable assets, in-game currency, and more. These rewards will be unlocked once pre-registration goals are met, offering everyone an opportunity to benefit from the launch.About Cocone GroupCocone Group operates internationally, with offices in Japan, Korea, the United States, and Estonia. With over a decade of experience in developing avatars, digital worlds, and games, the group is dedicated to building immersive and innovative digital experiences. Cocone Group aims to provide a global community with a space for creative expression within the Metaverse.For more information, visit the VIVIBUDS Official Website or follow @vivibuds on TikTok and @vivibuds_global on X.

VIVIBUDS Promotional Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.