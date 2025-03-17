Tuggz and Roosta93 Stir the Pot with Bold New Single "Big Mad"

“Southern Hip-Hop Duo Drops High-Energy Anthem, Setting the Tone for Upcoming Album”

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuggz and Roosta93 are making waves in the Southern hip-hop scene with their latest single, "Big Mad," now available on all streaming platforms. The track delivers nonchalant bravado and undeniable energy, turning the act of being hated into an art form. With sharp lyrics and a head-nodding beat, "Big Mad" isn’t just a song—it’s a statement.The single marks the first release from Tuggz’s highly anticipated album, Long Live The Real, set to drop on May 23, 2025. Built on raw authenticity, "Big Mad" thrives on confidence, daring listeners to embrace success while making detractors even angrier. The track’s unapologetic attitude and infectious sound make it a must-hear for fans of Southern hip-hop.A music video for "Big Mad" is now live on YouTube, offering a visual experience that amplifies the song’s bold message. Record executives, media outlets, and hip-hop enthusiasts looking for the next undeniable anthem won’t want to miss this release.Watch the official "Big Mad" music video here: YouTube Link Stream "Big Mad" on Spotify and all major platforms: Spotify Link Follow Tuggz:Instagram: @tuggzlifeFacebook: Tuggz on FacebookFor press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Rubo RecordsEmail: Rubo.records@gmail.com

