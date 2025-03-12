DLNR News Release – CARBON SMART LAND PROGRAM FUNDING SUPPORTS CLIMATE RESILIENCE, March 12, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAI‘I CARBON SMART LAND PROGRAM OFFERS ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT CLIMATE RESILIENCE

March 12, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission announces a new cycle of grant funding for the Carbon Smart Land Program, a win for local land managers and the ranches, forests and farmlands they steward across Hawaiʻi.

Grants ranging from $25,000 – $100,000 will be awarded to 10 to 15 applicants. This funding gives prospective organizations and small landowners support to implement regenerative practices such as agroforestry, native reforestation and soil health improvements. Grantees can also employ practices that reduce carbon emissions and promote carbon sequestration and storage. Eligible entities include private landowners and lessees, or those with documented access and rights to land management, community organizations, hui, networks and hubs, schools and businesses.

“This is an opportunity to expand on the positive impacts that landowners and stewards have already created,” said Leah Laramee, Climate Commission Coordinator. “The more support we can provide around practical solutions to climate-related events, the better the outcomes for lands across the state.”

The previous cycle awarded funding to 10 grantees from Hawaiʻi County, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu, including organizations engaged in restoring native forests, improving soil health through composting, and transitioning fallow land to agroforestry systems. With this new round of funding, the program seeks to broaden its impact and involve an even more diverse range of participants.

Interested landowners and organizations are encouraged to apply by visiting https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/25400. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2025.

