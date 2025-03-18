Involution of Mind Announces Release of Debut Book 'Become the Butterfly: A Spiritual Involution'

Involution of Mind - Company Logo Book Cover - "Become the Butterfly: A Spiritual Involution"

This groundbreaking work explores the connection between the Divine Mind, the Spirit within and the Universe, perfectly hidden in the book of Genesis.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Involution of Mind , a spiritual organization founded by renowned advocate Ann Spear and retired NFL player James M. Glorious Allen, is excited to announce the release of their first book, "Become the Butterfly: A Spiritual Involution." The book will be available for purchase on April 18, 2025, and is currently available for presale on Amazon "Become the Butterfly: A Spiritual Involution" is a thought-provoking and enlightening exploration of the connection between the Divine Mind, the Spirit within, and the Universe, perfectly hidden in Genesis. Written by Ann Spear and James M. Glorious Allen, the book delves into the concept of involution, a process of inner transformation and spiritual growth that leads to a deeper innerstanding of oneself and the world.Their debut book offers readers channeled information concerning the Law of Involution, from the unique perspective of Sophia Glorious. Written with insight and depth, "Become the Butterfly: a Spiritual Involution" is designed to inspire readers to challenge outdated perspectives and embrace a different take on the process of creation from the perspective of the original Source.Involution of Mind was built on the desire of James and Ann to guide individuals on their journey to realize the Divine Idea and their Soul’s true purpose by actively participating in creation. When James hauled in one of the most spectacular catches in NFL history he was quoted as giving credit to the process of visualization. “The play was a hail mary, which we rarely have time to practice at game speed. During countless walk-through practices I would always visualize myself making unbelievable runs and catches. Visualization is as equally important as physically preparing the body to perform at an elite level. The brain and body must align with the mindset of making the unbelievable seamless and naturally achievable.”Quite often people have one foot in the spiritual world and the other foot planted in the physical world. James believes the only place to stand is with both feet grounded in the unseen reality, the spiritual world. James Allen has risen like the phoenix from the ashes to deliver a divinely insightful, well written masterpiece.Co-founder, Ann Spear adds, “A Spiritual Involution, is more than just a book, it’s an invitation to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and explore our deep universal connection. We hope it resonates with readers, sparks meaningful conversations and inspires the audience to turn within.”About Involution of Mind, LLCFounded in October 2022 by Ann Spear and James M. Glorious Allen, Involution of Mind [or I.O.M.] is dedicated to publishing books, e-books, hosting lectures, and attending conferences that inspire deep personal growth and transformation."Become the Butterfly: A Spiritual Involution" is now available for presale on Amazon, with the official release date set for April 18, 2025. For media inquiries, interviews, or to learn more about Involution of Mind and their upcoming book, please visit their website at www.involutionofmind.com

James M. Glorious Allen - Website Announcement

