Snake iiz' returns; to the music entertainment industry

With venomous verses and poisonous paragraphs Snake iiz delivers lethal fangs into the hip-hop business.

"SNAKE IIZ" really brought his best to the table with this latest release. It’s always refreshing to see a hip-hop artist who actually got it and can add onto the culture"

-Jojo Pellegrino

Snake's “Saint & Sinner” album has extraordinary

production and game changing lyrics; that will cause goose bumps, and have hair styles standing on edge.

The official first family member raps real-life music people can relate to. His songs are based on trials and tribulations between God & the Devil. Snake sings as he walks in the Middle of hell on earth, fighting with demons of the underworld while he struggles through fire & and brimstone to represent the light of righteousness.

The single FINAO “Failures Is Not A Option”, showcases his lifestyle as he carries the Torch of enlightment towards the finishing line, and tells the world how he triumphs his battles in life. While fighting the war between his own two ears; Snake says "I make therapeutic music for healing people who want to listen".

-Snake iiz

So keep your ears to the street and your eyes on the town. Watch out Now, as Snake iiz turns the block around on all platforms and social media networks in 2025.

F.I.N.A.O "Failure Is Not A Option"

