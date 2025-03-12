N.C. Department of Commerce Honors 10 N.C. Main Street Award Winners

Mooresville, N.C.

Ten communities will receive awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the annual North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony, Wednesday, March 12 in Mooresville. North Carolina Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary of Rural Development Kenny Flowers and N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center Director Liz Parham will present awards in design, organization, and economic vitality.

“North Carolina’s Main Street program sets a benchmark for excellence in downtown revitalization,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “At its core, the program is dedicated to driving local economic growth and development, and these awards highlight the remarkable success and impact of that commitment.”

“This year’s N.C. Main Street Awards highlight innovative projects that enhance preservation efforts, celebrate culture and heritage, and create spaces in our downtowns that gather and build community,” added Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. “We are proud to honor these community leaders, including local government officials, developers, nonprofits and small business owners.”

The North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts and in designated North Carolina Main Street communities to inspire placemaking through asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results in investment, business growth and jobs.

"The awards represent the best downtown revitalization projects in the state each year,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “The awards recognize both large- and small-scale projects, the rehabilitation of key downtown properties, compatible infill development, public and private partnerships, and accessible, inclusive public space improvements.”

A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from twenty-nine nominations submitted by twenty designated Main Street communities statewide.

The following projects received 2024 Awards of Merit:

ECONOMIC VITALITY

BEST ADAPTIVE REUSE PROJECT

Monroe - Piedmont Lofts

- Piedmont Lofts Salisbury - Bell Block Building

BEST INFILL BUILDING PROJECT

Fuquay-Varina - The Q

- The Q Pittsboro - Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

ORGANIZATION

BEST PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP IN DOWNTOWN

Belmont - East End Façade Transformation

- East End Façade Transformation Bessemer City - Bessemer City Juneteenth Festival

- Bessemer City Juneteenth Festival Goldsboro - Aly's Memorial Garden

DESIGN

BEST PUBLIC BUILDING IMPROVEMENT

Concord - Cabarrus County Courthouse

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE IMPROVEMENT

Mooresville - Liberty Park

- Liberty Park Waxhaw - Waxhaw's Downtown Park

The N.C. Main Street program is celebrating its 45th anniversary of improving downtown districts from Murphy to Manteo through the proven Main Street Approach™ to revitalization developed by Main Street America.

To learn more about the N.C. Main Street Awards and to see previous winners, visit the N.C. Main Street Conference website.