Memphis Man Arrested, Charged in Joint West Tennessee Drug Investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents assigned to TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Huntingdon Police Department has led to multiple drug-related charges for a Memphis man.

On March 12th, investigators executed a search warrant at a motel in the 700 block of West Church Street in Lexington, for a suspect wanted for aggravated burglary and felony theft in Huntingdon. During the search warrant, authorities seized methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested the occupant of the motel room, Kenneth Edward Sherrill (DOB 08-28-1975), and charged him with one count each of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sherrill was booked into the Henderson County Jail. At the time of this release no bond had been set.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.