WastAway Builds Brand, Network at Top Biofuels, Waste Recycling Conferences

Green Tech Firm’s Patented Process Takes Center Stage at SERC, IBCE, American Biogas & WasteExpo

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WastAway – a leading green tech company that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel – is boosting its brand and revving its marketing and sales engine at the world’s top waste recycling and biogas conferences this spring.Fresh off the Southeast Recycling Conference last month in Destin, Florida – where CEO Mark Brown made a presentation “Solving the World’s Landfill Challenges One City at a Time,” and the company exhibited – WastAway will be a sponsor, exhibitor (visit us in Booth #820) and presenter at the International Biomass Conference & Expo March 18-20 in Atlanta. Terry Moore, WastAway’s chief business development officer, will make a presentation at the conference.“We are generating exciting momentum in the marketplace for our process that diverts 85% of a city’s Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into clean, green renewable biofuels,” said Brown. “These important trade industry conferences are an ideal way to showcase our growth as an alternative fuels innovator that advances a multi-patented process to make our world a better place.”WastAway will also be active at the SWANA Annual Western Regional Symposium April 7-10 in Yosemite, California, Biogas Americas Conference, April 28-30 in Denver and will be a major exhibitor (Booth #814) at WasteExpo , May 5-8 in Las Vegas.WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. The company is planning to build a waste-to-fuel plant in in Murfreesboro that will divert 85% of the city’s trash from the Middle Point Landfill in an industrial area of the city’s south side. It will cost an estimated $105 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.That’s the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.About WastAwayWastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WastAway’s technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and inerts for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion; a soil enrichment additive; and composite building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit www.wastaway.com or use this link to an informational brochure: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/673267/

WastAway Municipal Solid Waste-to-Fuel Process

