Marriott Hotels Acquires Exclusive Collection of Marko Stout Art for Rotating Lobby Exhibits

Marko Stout and his iconic models celebrate the bold fusion of art, fashion, and high-end culture in an exclusive collaboration. Where creativity meets glamour, the future of contemporary art begins.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marriott Hotels has announced an exciting collaboration with internationally renowned contemporary artist Marko Stout, acquiring a curated collection of his bold, high-fashion-inspired works for a rotating art exhibition in select hotel lobbies. This partnership brings Stout’s signature fusion of luxury, pop culture, and urban sophistication into the heart of the hospitality experience, offering guests an immersive encounter with one of the most sought-after contemporary artists of our time.Known for his striking, high-gloss portraits, vibrant color palettes, and cutting-edge aesthetic, Marko Stout’s work has captivated art collectors, celebrities, and top interior designers worldwide. His pieces, which blend elements of fashion, modern luxury, and pop surrealism, align perfectly with Marriott’s commitment to providing elevated, culturally rich experiences for their guests.“We are thrilled to integrate Marko Stout’s dynamic and contemporary vision into our hotels,” said Leslie Waterstone, Marriott spokesperson. “His bold and stylish works will add an exclusive, gallery-like atmosphere to our spaces, giving travelers a chance to experience fine art in a fresh, modern setting.”The rotating exhibit will feature Stout’s most iconic pieces, including selections from his "The Art of Desire" and "Gold & Gasoline" series. This ongoing showcase will allow Marriott guests in key cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, to engage with museum-quality contemporary art within a luxury hospitality environment.Marko Stout, often compared to Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons for his celebrity-fueled pop art aesthetic, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “My art is about creating experiences that evoke emotion, power, and luxury,” Stout said. “Having my work featured in Marriott Hotels is an exciting way to share my vision with global travelers, tastemakers, and high-end collectors in a space where art, design, and culture intersect.”As part of the collaboration, select works will be available for purchase, allowing guests to take home a piece of Marko Stout’s luxury-driven artistic world. This initiative further enhances Marriott’s commitment to integrating contemporary art into the hospitality experience, making each stay not just a journey, but a destination for inspiration.About Marko StoutMarko Stout is an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist known for his edgy, glamorous, and high-energy artwork that blends fashion, pop culture, and modern luxury. His work has been featured in top galleries and media outlets, including Forbes, Vogue, and The New York Times, and is collected by A-list celebrities and high-end art investors worldwide.About Marriott HotelsMarriott Hotels, part of Marriott International, is a global leader in luxury hospitality, providing sophisticated and innovative travel experiences in over 130 countries. With a strong focus on design, culture, and guest engagement, Marriott continues to set the standard for luxury travel and contemporary lifestyle integration.

