COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CONGRATULATES TEXAS ON THE 2024 GOVERNOR’S CUP VICTORY

This notable accomplishment marks the 13th consecutive year


AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly congratulates the State of Texas on securing the 2024 Governor’s Cup, marking an unprecedented 13th consecutive win and 21st overall in Site Selection magazine’s esteemed rankings. The award highlights the state’s economic leadership and competitiveness in securing new business investments.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication of Texans from all sectors,” Commissioner Miller said. “Especially our agriculture community, a driving force in our state’s economy. Our farmers and ranchers are essential in establishing Texas as the economic engine of America.”

The Governor’s Cup, awarded by Site Selection magazine, is an annual recognition given to U.S. states demonstrating exceptional success in attracting business development and corporate investment projects. The award is based on the number of qualifying capital investment projects per state, focusing on job creation and economic impact.

Governor Greg Abbott’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering an environment where businesses can thrive. This has led to the creation of more new jobs than any other state for three consecutive years and the attraction of over 300 corporate headquarters in the last ten years.

“The Texas Department of Agriculture is proud to do our part in making sure that Texas remains the best place in the nation to live, work, and do business,” added Miller. “We’re committed to growing prosperity across the Lone Star State. Accolades like the Governor’s Cup prove that Texas is leading the way, and we’re just getting started!"

