KraLos and WEBOUNCER: A New Standard in Cybersecurity Led by Carsten Klein

BURGDORF, GERMANY, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated and frequent, KraLos GmbH, based in Burgdorf near Hanover, continues to develop cybersecurity solutions. With their patented cybersecurity technology WEBOUNCER, the company is contributing to advancements in web application protection. Carsten Klein, CEO and experienced IT professional, leads the team in developing digital security innovations.

The Genesis of KraLos and WEBOUNCER

Founded by Carsten Klein and Christian Greiwe, two IT professionals with over 25 years of experience, KraLos was established in response to the limitations of traditional security measures like web application firewalls (WAFs). After six years of development, WEBOUNCER was patented in 2021.

What Sets WEBOUNCER Apart?

WEBOUNCER is based on a "digital twin" concept that functions as both a honeypot and a protective shield. This technology creates a virtual replica of a web application’s frontend, ensuring that the actual application and sensitive data remain secured in a protected data center. This approach is designed to mitigate threats like DDoS attacks, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, brute force attacks, and zero-day attacks while maintaining web application performance.

With structured design and advanced CAPTCHA-AI technology, WEBOUNCER detects threats in real time and blocks them before they cause damage.

Carsten Klein: The Vision Behind KraLos

Carsten Klein brings extensive expertise to KraLos, holding a degree in business informatics and an IT systems electronics apprenticeship, backed by over two decades of IT experience. Partnering with Christian Greiwe, an expert in cybersecurity, Klein has overseen the development of solutions such as SHADOWKEY (an encryption technology) and the WEB SURFACE SCANNER (a vulnerability analysis tool).

"Our mission is to safeguard web-based applications from the evolving cybersecurity landscape," says Klein.

Cybersecurity as a Necessity

Klein highlights the increasing cybersecurity challenges: "The risk will continue to grow in the coming years. Businesses should take proactive steps to secure their digital assets." KraLos follows a "less is more" approach, developing security solutions designed to minimize attack surfaces.

Recognition and Industry Impact

KraLos has received industry recognition, including:

-European Enterprise Award 2022 – "Most Innovative Cybersecurity Software Developers – Europe"

-Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2023 – "Gold Winner"

-European Enterprise Award 2024 – "Most Innovative Cybersecurity Software Developers – Europe"

Additionally, the WEBOUNCER patent is registered in Europe, with U.S. approval pending.

WEBOUNCER in Action

In September 2024, KraLos partnered with Solarservice Norddeutschland GmbH, a company specializing in photovoltaic systems, to enhance its cybersecurity measures.

KraLos' Future in Cybersecurity

Under Carsten Klein’s leadership, KraLos plans to expand its technologies and global collaborations. Industry events such as Hannover Messe 2024 have provided platforms for engagement and further development.

“We are committed to advancing cybersecurity and contributing to global efforts in reducing cyber threats,” says Klein.

To learn more about KraLos and its cybersecurity solutions, visit KraLos GmbH.

Carsten Klein Shares His Insights on Xraised

For deeper insights into Carsten Klein’s vision and KraLos' impact on cybersecurity, read his exclusive interview with Xraised: Click here.

