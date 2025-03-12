HIP Video Promo Presents: The Dead Daisies release brand new music 'Crossroads'

Australian super rock group The Dead Daisies drop trailblazing new track "Crossroads"

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most listeners know The Dead Daisies as masterful revivers of soulful 70s rock. Their unparalleled rotating lineup of rock veterans—including (but not limited to) former members of Guns N’ Roses, Whitesnake, and Mötley Crüe—keeps rock’s blood pumping by sharing their passion and prowess with a contemporary audience. But there’s a key component to their satisfying, soul-stirring sound—it’s rooted in the blues.

Drawn to the deep musical history and legacy of the blues, their newest upcoming album, “Lookin’ For Trouble,” was inspired by their impromptu late-night jam sessions on blues classics. While The Dead Daisies will always be rockers at heart—this new project seeks to honor and reinvent “‘The Soul’ of music,” as vocalist John Corabi describes it. “The Blues in my opinion has influenced EVERY genre of music we listen to,” he says, “I hope you love our interpretations of these songs as much as we loved playing them.” With a European Tour kicking off this month—The Dead Daisies are not only keeping rock alive and well—but proving that blues, in many ways, is rock’s beating heart.

As the first single released for the upcoming album, “Crossroads” packs a delicious punch—reimagining a trailblazing classic with the band’s signature firepower. Originally released by Delta blues pioneer Robert Johnson in 1936, the song is steeped in myth and mystique, often regarded as the foundation of modern blues. Legend has it that Johnson met the devil at a Mississippi crossroads, exchanging his soul for unearthly musical prowess. Whether fact or folklore, this band embraces this storied legacy, breathing new life into a track that shaped the trajectory of blues, rock-n’-roll, and beyond.

But not all covers are steeped in history on multiple fronts. John Corabi, David Lowy, Doug Aldrich, Michael Devin, and drummer Sarah Tomek recorded the track at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the plaque above the door famously declares: “Through these doors walk the finest Musicians, Songwriters, Artists, and Producers in the World.” Living up to that statement, their performance is electrifying—loaded with blistering guitars, driving rhythms, and the soul-drenched vocals fans have come to love from The Dead Daisies. An ideal match for these powerhouse masters, it crackles with the raw energy and rebellious spirit that makes blues the bedrock of rock ‘n’ roll.

The “Crossroads” music video pulses with excitement, giving viewers a backstage pass to the band’s electrifying recording session at FAME Studios. Bathed in warm light, the studio is the perfect setting to witness these passionate musicians in their element—lost in the music and giving their all. Viewers will feel like they’re right there in the room—experiencing the magic as the band breathes new life into this legendary track. Retro-inspired visual effects keep the energy flowing, seamlessly weaving in stylized scenes from the track’s fabled tale—bringing one of music’s most enduring and powerful legends to life. When the song breaks for a scorching guitar solo—the rush of adrenaline is undeniable. Perhaps there was a deal with the devil—who’s to say when the music sounds this good?

