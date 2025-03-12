HIP Video Promo Presents: Greg Hoy's brand new music video 'What,My People?' featured on EARMILK.com

Multi-talented musician Greg Hoy Creates Out-of-This-World Experience with his brand new track "What, My People?"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fascinated by strangers’ stories and perspectives, rocker Greg Hoy found his formidable voice through music—listening, translating, and communicating through the power of sound. Since then, he has immersed himself in both the music and tech industry; wearing several hats—singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, recording engineer, and record label owner, to name a few. Though he considers himself “just a guy in a band,” over the past few decades, he’s been making music under many alternating monikers, inspired by rock greats across the spectrum.

With his new album Hit Music on the way, Greg embraces a fresh start, shedding his musical expectations and following his deepest instincts. Released from the pressure of crafting his typical tunes and rejuvenating after overcoming health setbacks, his sixteenth LP aims to create a greatest hits album from scratch. Expanding beyond his usual 3-piece band, he explores uncharted musical territory, channeling the sounds that truly speak to him. Soon hitting the road with Greg Hoy and the Boys, he’s ready to bring his high-energy, no-frills rock-n’-roll straight to the fans—keeping the heart of live music pumping with renewed enthusiasm.

Loosely inspired by the sound of Jack White’s No Name album, “What, My People?” is a percussive, no-nonsense rock staple—deliciously loud and dripping with garage-rock edge. As with many of Greg’s tracks, it’s entirely self-recorded and self-produced—every layer of controlled chaos envisioned and actualized by Greg himself. Driven by a steady, thumping rhythm and his authoritative, raspy vocals, the song offers a sharp-witted commentary on our modern technological reality—where bite-sized, often questionable information catches like wildfire.

Having once been immersed in the tech world, Greg approaches technology with both reverence and critique—a theme woven throughout his discography. His clever lyricism urges listeners to step back and examine their reality from a more critical, outside perspective. Masterfully blending vintage rock nostalgia with a fresh, modern bite, Greg cranks the energy to the max, while posing a pointed question, “What are we doing?”

Greg’s dedication to bringing his vision to life extends into his visuals—impressively, he edited, shot, and directed the “What, My People?” music video himself. In less than three minutes, viewers are launched into a flashy, rambunctious, “out-of-this-world” adventure. If aliens sought to grab humanity’s attention with the power of rock-n’-roll, this is probably what it would look like. The vibrant effects, physical props, and homespun aesthetics amp up the vintage rock nostalgia, while subtle metaphors sneak their way in without dampening all the fun.

Like the worn and battered globe that dangles in the air by a thread—mirroring the state of the world itself. For those who enjoy low-stakes easter eggs—Greg sports his Nostromo replica hat from the 1979 Ridley Scott movie Alien, and foreign “alien” language subtitles hover at the bottom of the screen—though whether they’re real or made-up is a matter of opinion. Capturing the classic rock spirit at its finest—the video is gritty, unfiltered, and pulsing with life—just as Greg’s new creative chapter promises to be.

