Airspace Data’s Tech Automates Airspace Sharing, Saves Airlines $1B, Aids DoD, FAA

Civil-Military Airspace Sharing

Airspace Data’s Patented Tech Automates Airspace Sharing—Boosting DoD Readiness, Reducing FAA Workload, and Saving Airlines Up to $1 Billion Every Year.

This patent is a game-changer for U.S. airspace. Starting in 2021, we've built tech with government and industry to automate airspace sharing, boosting efficiency, accuracy, safety, and security.” — Justin P. Oberman CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airspace Data has secured a patent for its unique airspace-sharing technology that enables real-time coordination between military installations and FAA air traffic control facilities. By automating how the agencies connect, the system shortens flights, cuts fuel and other operating costs for industry by up to $1 billion annually, reduces FAA workload, and helps the military gain more precise and expedited access to airspace to meet evolving readiness needs.A Smarter Way to Share the SkyFor decades, the military and FAA have coordinated airspace access through manual phone calls—a slow, outdated process that leads to inefficiencies and delays. Airspace Data’s patented technology replaces this with an intelligent, automated platform that dynamically adjusts airspace status in real-time.Airspace Data's technology means less congestion and shorter flight paths for industry.It means less work for air traffic controllers, and fewer manual clearances and instructions.It means enhanced readiness for the military with streamlined access to civil airspace for exercises.It also results in big savings, with fewer unnecessary detours and wait times, potentially cutting fuel and operational costs by up to $1 billion annually for both government and industry and up to 1 million pounds of CO2 emissions avoided without billions in upfront investment required by ESG approaches.Proven Results: 4,700 Flights Show Major SavingsAirspace Data conducted an extended test with Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines on three test routes. During the test, the airlines flew 4700 flights using Airspace Data’s technology; each flight was 2-3 minutes shorter than typical flight paths. Overall fuel savings exceeded 120,000 gallons while also materially reducing FAA controller workload.Perfect Timing: Aligning with FAA & DoD PrioritiesThis is an unusual moment in aviation: all stakeholders agree that innovation is the path to protecting safety, promoting growth, and supporting national priorities. Airspace Data, whose solution drives value for all airspace users, is acting on and creating consensus.Airspace Data’s patent arrives as the FAA accelerates airspace modernization efforts, and the Department of Defense strengthens homeland security initiatives, including the Golden Dome program. Meanwhile, legislation passed by Congress in 2022 and 2024 has mandated FAA-DoD automation, with further legislative action possible soon.Justin P. Oberman, President & CEO of Airspace Data, sees this as a transformative moment for U.S. aviation:“This patent is a game-changer for U.S. airspace. Since 2021, we’ve been developing technology that allows military and civilian aviation to operate seamlessly, reducing disruptions while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency. We’re solving a problem the industry identified more than 25 years ago, while also addressing current challenges that can’t be ignored anymore.”The solution aligns with FAA innovation goals, backed by DOT Secretary Duffy, and supports the DoD’s focus on homeland defense, led by Secretary Hegseth. Additionally, it follows NTSB recommendations for better civil-military airspace coordination, particularly near Reagan National Airport.Scaling Up: Nationwide Rollout in 24-36 MonthsWith its patent secured, Airspace Data will begin expanding later this year, scaling up to more than 100 military and FAA facilities nationwide. Once fully implemented, the system will support over 5,000 airline and general aviation flights daily, along with tens of thousands of military missions each year.

