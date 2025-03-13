No-Cost Conference- Shortcut to Selling Success on AliExpress, Amazon, Shein, TEMU, and Wal-Mart hosted on March 20th

Shortcut to Online Selling Success

Why Attend this special event? Hear direct from e-marketplaces representatives and industry experts. Network with key online and social media facilitators.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBEC Asia, in collaboration with CA ETEC, EastWest Bank, and the U.S. Department of Commerce Commercial Service, is pleased to announce a transformative half-day forum designed to guide U.S. brand owners in successfully launching and growing their presence on leading e-marketplaces. This exclusive event will be held on March 20, 2024, at the Pacific Palms Resorts in the City of Industry, California.The forum will spotlight opportunities on key e-commerce platforms—including AliExpress, Shein, TEMU, other leading e-commerce platforms and emerging social commerce channels —and will showcase strategies that have enabled U.S.-based manufacturers and brands to thrive online. Attendees will also learn from experts on how to seamlessly onboard products and leverage influencer marketing to expand brand visibility.Event Highlights• Expert Insights from Platform Leaders: Hear directly from representatives of AliExpress, Shein, TEMU, and leading social media influencers on best practices for product listing, branding, and driving sales.• Success Stories: Gain firsthand knowledge from California-based brands that have successfully navigated e-marketplace challenges and built sustainable online revenue streams.• Influencer & Third-Party Marketing: Connect with top influencers and third-party marketers looking to collaborate with emerging U.S. brands to fuel their growth.• Networking Opportunities: Engage with industry leaders, influencers, and fellow brand owners during this high-value event.• Actionable Takeaways: Discover step-by-step strategies for quickly and effectively launching your brand online, from product listings to cross-border logistics.Event Details• Date: March 20, 2024• Time: 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM• Location: Pacific Palms Resorts, City of Industry, CaliforniaWhy Attend?1. Global Reach: Explore how to sell direct to consumers both in the U.S. and internationally on top e-marketplaces.2. Seamless Onboarding: Learn how to get your products listed quickly and professionally.3. Influencer Partnerships: Build connections with influencers and marketing professionals who can elevate your brand.4. Competitive Edge: Stay ahead of market trends and platform updates to outpace competitors.Register TodayReserve your seat now and unlock your brand’s global potential. Please register at: https://cbecasia.com/event/shortcut-to-selling-success-on-aliexpress-amazon-temu-and-walmart-com/ or call 714-624-7001About the OrganizersCBEC Asia is dedicated to helping U.S. brands enter and thrive in the global e-commerce marketplace as part of a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration. In collaboration with CA ETEC, U.S-Zhejiang Logistics E-Commerce Association, EastWest Bank, Zyla, SBA, we bring together deep expertise in international trade, finance, and digital commerce to support California businesses seeking new revenue channels online.

