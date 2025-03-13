Ogon Consulting Helps MGAs Navigate Core System Choices Amid Market Boom

Empowering MGA's to seize the growth in specialty lines with the right technology stack

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The Managing General Agent (MGA) segment of the property and casualty insurance market continues to surge, driven by the rapid growth of specialty lines. The U.S. MGA market exceeded $80 billion in premiums in 2023 – nearly double its size in 2018 – after growing 13% year-over-year​. As niche insurance programs gain traction, MGAs increasingly need robust, agile core systems to support their expansion. In response, Ogon Consulting is stepping up its support to help MGAs select the right core system, with a particular focus on the Guidewire InsuranceNow platform.MGAs are under pressure to deploy advanced technology that seamlessly handles policy, billing, and even claims functions while adapting to evolving market demands. With the specialty lines market expanding faster than the broader industry, choosing a core system that is both scalable and flexible has never been more critical. Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based, all-in-one solution, has emerged as a strong candidate for MGAs seeking to streamline operations without the complexities of traditional platforms.Ogon Consulting brings a team with decades of hands-on experience in P&C core system implementations and upgrades. With a proven track record of working with small to mid-sized insurers, Ogon offers a boutique alternative to the large and expensive consulting giants. Their team of experts provides personalized service, and a suite of niche products, ensuring that even smaller MGAs receive the tailored guidance they need to make informed decisions. "MGAs face unique challenges in selecting the right core system —one that supports rapid growth, adapts to evolving market demands, and enhances operational efficiency,” said Steve Timperley, Director of Strategy at Ogon Consulting. “Our goal is to simplify this process, providing MGAs with expert guidance and proven solutions like Guidewire InsuranceNow. Whether they’re launching new specialty programs or optimizing existing operations, we help MGAs leverage technology to gain a competitive edge in the market.”Ogon’s new initiative is designed to assist MGAs with personalized system assessments, planning workshops, and clear implementation roadmaps. By combining deep expertise with industry best practices, Ogon ensures that each MGA selects a system that meets their needs today and scales for tomorrow. Their focus on Guidewire InsuranceNow underscores the platform’s proven effectiveness in delivering functionality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, but Ogon’s guidance remains tailored to each MGA’s needs.For MGAs ready to explore their core system options, Ogon Consulting is a strategic partner dedicated to facilitating growth and operational excellence. To learn more about how Ogon can support your technology decisions, please visit Ogon’s dedicated MGA resource page About Ogon:Ogon Consulting provides technology expertise and consulting services to the insurance industry, helping clients innovate and transform their enterprises, operations and processes. With decades of expertise, dedication to enhancing the client experience, and a best-in-class services warranty, Ogon prioritizes agility and client empowerment. The company’s commitment to continuously improve service delivery drives it to ensure the highest level of support and satisfaction. For more information visit ogonconsulting.com.

