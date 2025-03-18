Hyphenate and Summit Strategy Announce Partnership to Elevate Proposal Writing with AI-Driven Strategy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Strategy, a leading consultancy specializing in winning proposal strategies, and Hyphenate, the AI-driven platform revolutionizing complex proposal creation, have announced a strategic partnership to help businesses produce more effective, high-impact proposals – faster.Both companies share a vision: AI is a powerful tool, but human expertise wins deals. By combining Summit Strategy’s deep proposal experience with Hyphenate’s cutting-edge AI, the partnership ensures clients can develop proposals that are not just well-written, but strategically positioned to win.“Winning proposals don’t just check the right boxes - they communicate deep expertise, strategic thinking, and a compelling story,” said Debra Senra, CEO and Founder of Hyphenate. “The Summit Strategy team has spent decades mastering the art of winning proposals. By embedding their expertise into Hyphenate’s AI-driven system, we’re ensuring that every proposal our shared clients produce meets world-class standards without sacrificing the human insight that makes them truly great.”Summit Strategy has been recognized for helping clients navigate the complexities of government and B2B contracting with strategic proposal writing, business development, marketing, and training solutions. Now, with Hyphenate’s AI-powered platform, Summit Strategy can help clients scale their expertise, ensuring higher-quality, customized, and competitive proposals – without losing the strategic depth that wins.“At Summit Strategy, we know that templates don’t win proposals – insight, experience, and strategy do,” said Krystn Macomber, Founder and CEO of Summit Strategy. “Hyphenate allows us to put that expertise directly in the hands of our clients, helping them build stronger proposals faster – without sacrificing the competitive edge that makes them stand out.”The partnership launches immediately, with exclusive discounts available to shared customers.About HyphenateHyphenate is an AI-powered platform that accelerates sales proposal and SOW creation. Using generative AI, it delivers highly customized proposals while providing insights that help teams make better decisions. Learn more at hyphenate.ai.About Summit Strategy​Summit Strategy empowers B2B and B2G firms through integrated business development, marketing, and proposal consulting. With expertise in strategic planning, proposal writing, branding, marketing, and training, Summit Strategy helps clients position themselves as industry leaders and drive sustainable growth. Learn more at summitstrategywins.com.

