i24 Call Management Launches New Podcast, Beyond the Call to Connect with Clients, Industry Leaders, and Business Owners

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i24 Call Management is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand new podcast, Beyond the Call, on March 20, 2025.A monthly audio podcast that aims to engage with the business community, Beyond the Call will provide valuable insights into the call management industry, offering advice and client success stories.A dynamic platform for business owners across a myriad of industries, Beyond the Call will feature engaging segments, including leadership insights, wellness at work and client spotlights.“We created Beyond the Call to extend our brand’s reach and inspire our audience in new and exciting ways. It’s not just about business solutions; it’s about building relationships and creating value through meaningful conversations,” said Gary Blair, President and Chief Engagement Officer at i24 Call Management. “With each episode, we’ll offer listeners unique insights, actionable advice, and a closer look at the people and values that drive i24.”Additionally, listeners can look forward to exclusive guest appearances from forward-thinking industry leaders, clients, and even i24 team members, who will share insights on building strong client relationships, fostering wellness, and giving back to the community.Pre-launch Promotion includes a teaser campaign on social media, featuring audio clip sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. Upon launch, the podcast will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer.Stay tuned for the first episode, set to drop this month, where we’ll dive deep into the roots of i24 Call Management, exploring the company’s journey from its inception to becoming a 55-year-old leader, in the industry.For more information or to listen to episodes, visit the i24 Call Management Podcast Page About i24 Call Management: i24 Call Management is a 55-year-old, Canadian, award-winning premium provider of call management and multichannel business solutions. With a commitment to excellence, i24 has been servicing businesses across North America, working with a multitude of industries. i24 represents their client's image through telephone answering services and online business solutions. The i24 team is a group of high-level professionals that are first class in the industry. Our client's success is our success and for half a century, i24 has led through innovation, technology and personalized customer service.

