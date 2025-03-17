NewSight Reality Announces Next Generation 'See-Through' Near Eye Display for AI-Powered Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

Next generation technical approach for mass adoption smart optics applications

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewSight Reality Inc. (NSR), a leading innovator of Augmented Reality (AR) and " Augmented Visualization " enablement technologies for mass adoption and mission critical smart optics applications, today announced its next generation “see-through” near eye display called TOMM2 (Transparent Optical Management Module 2). TOMM2 is an AI-friendly “see-through” near eye display, located within the eyeglass lens within millimeters of the pupil of the user’s eye, providing maximum energy efficiency, bright outdoor contrast resolution, and clarity all within an ultra thin form factor. The end result is AR eyewear that is stylish and practical with remarkably clear and crisp Augmented Visualization that can be made to the patient's prescription in a local optical lab.With a focus on practical use-cases requiring field of view and display placement flexibility, easy glanceability, AI compatibility and bright daylight as well as indoor usability, TOMM2 offers the essential capabilities necessary for broad commercial and consumer adoption via a wide array of Augmented Visualization products and applications.TOMM technology was first introduced in 2018 and has steadily evolved via more than $10 million of R&D investment, as well as numerous commercial and military use case prototypes, to address today's most in-demand applications. TOMM2 represents another important milestone with an enhanced solution that not only meets essential user requirements but provides a viable path to high volume production at acceptable costs.Micro-projection and wave guide-based solutions have significant limitations when considering practical applications for mass adoption such as AI-powered smart glasses. TOMM2's flexible module-based display technology eliminates major constraints associated with these other approaches by allowing the eye to see through the display with high efficiency, contrast and clarity.“TOMM2 is the answer the smart optics market has been waiting for,” stated Read Ziegler, CEO of NewSight Reality. “TOMM2 extends NSR's commitment to enabling Augmented Visualization experiences that are practical, versatile and achievable."TOMM2 technology is supported by worldclass, global supply and development partners. "NSR's approach to enabling practical augmented visualization applications is distinct and compelling," said Nikhil Balram, CEO of Mojo Vision. "TOMM2 technology with Mojo micro-LED displays is particularly advantageous to smart glasses manufacturers in search of high efficiency solutions that also protect the style, integrity and wearability of their products."TOMM2 is additive to NSR's already significant IP portfolio which now includes 24 issued and pending patents plus multiple trade secrets in the US and internationally."At NSR, we are pioneering and building the future of Augmented Visualization enabling technologies that are positioned for success", said Philip Buscemi, interim Chief Technology Officer of NewSight Reality. “TOMM2 provides the efficiency and scalability required for mass adoption."For more information, please visit newsightreality.com.Contact: Media RelationsEmail: info@newsightreality.comForward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. NSR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.© 2025 NewSight Reality, Inc. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.