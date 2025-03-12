Linda Harper’s Under the Fig Tree Sells Hundreds of Copies in Record Time!

The Gripping First Installment of the Roslyn Trilogy Captivates Readers Worldwide

Readers have fallen in love with Roslyn, and I promise there’s so much more to come.” — Linda Harper

OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Linda Harper is making waves in the literary world as her latest novel, Under the Fig Tree, has achieved record-breaking sales, with hundreds of copies sold within days of release. As the highly anticipated first book in the Roslyn Trilogy, this emotionally rich, thought-provoking novel has cemented Harper’s reputation as a masterful storyteller.With compelling characters, gripping mystery, and a heartwarming exploration of second chances, Under the Fig Tree has quickly become a reader favorite, sparking viral discussions among book clubs, glowing five-star reviews, and a wave of social media buzz.Set in the charming Southern town of Roslyn, Mississippi, Under the Fig Tree follows Liz Manley, a devoted wife, mother, and small business owner whose seemingly perfect life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes entwined in the world of Millicent Stich (Miss Millie), a reclusive older woman.When Miss Millie is found unconscious on her kitchen floor, Liz discovers an unfinished letter revealing that Miss Millie had no intention of living much longer. But what was her plan? What secrets had she hidden away for decades? And how does a mysterious stray cat, one she never intended to own, play into the mystery?As Liz unravels Miss Millie’s past, she is forced to confront her own choices, regrets, and the dreams she never pursued. What she uncovers will forever change the way she sees life, love, and the power of unexpected connections.Speaking on the overwhelming response to Under the Fig Tree, Harper expressed gratitude for her readers, saying; "This book has been a labor of love for years, and seeing it resonate so deeply with readers is beyond humbling. At its core, Under the Fig Tree is about the unseen bonds that shape our lives, the people we think we know, the stories left untold, and the second chances we don’t always see coming. I’m thrilled that so many people are connecting with Liz and Miss Millie’s journey, and I can’t wait to share the next chapter in the Roslyn Trilogy.”The record-breaking sales and enthusiastic reader response to Under the Fig Tree can be attributed to its compelling and relatable characters, with fans praising Harper’s ability to craft deeply human, raw, and unforgettable personalities that resonate on an emotional level. Additionally, the novel has become a book club sensation, sparking thought-provoking discussions about life choices, personal identity, and emotional resilience, making it one of the most talked-about literary releases of the year.Excitingly, Under the Fig Tree is only the beginning. As Book 1 of the Roslyn Trilogy, fans can look forward to two more captivating installments that will further explore the lives of Liz Manley and the unforgettable residents of Roslyn."This trilogy will take you on an emotional journey through love, loss, secrets, and redemption. Stay tuned for what’s next!”To know about Linda Harper’s journey and her books, please visit https://lindaharperauthor.com/. About the Author:Linda Harper is a distinctive voice in contemporary literature, driven by a passion for uncovering the extraordinary within life's ordinary moments. Her debut novel, "Under The Fig Tree," is a promising introduction to her literary journey. Inspired by her Southern roots, Linda crafts narratives that encourage readers to embrace life's simpler joys and mysteries. Currently residing in Ozark, Missouri, she is determined to continue weaving stories that resonate with the beauty of everyday existence. Also, her book “Belonging” is also on Amazon.

