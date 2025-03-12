Traffic Advisory for St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025

People attending the parade are strongly encouraged to take public transit.

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY PARADE– Sunday, March 16, 2025

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at 11:30 am and take place along the following route: starts at Broadway Station and proceeds up West Broadway and continues onto East Broadway, turns right onto P Street, then right onto East 4th Street, left onto K Street, right onto East 5th Street, left onto G Street, stays to the left of South Boston High School onto Thomas Park, left on to Telegraph Street, left onto Dorchester Street and concludes at Andrew Square.

People attending the parade are strongly encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. The MBTA will run rush hour service on the Red Line from 10 AM – 6 PM. Learn more about transit options at mbta.com.

Towing is expected to begin at 3AM.

Residents with a South Boston parking permit may park at the Marine Park Garage at 12 Drydock Ave for a reduced price. This will be offered from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Edgerley Family South Boston Club’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Road Race is the same day at 9:30am. The 5K race route starts at the South Boston Boys and Girls Club, proceeds West 6th Street to Dorchester Street, Dorchester Street to East Broadway, East Broadway all the way to the Farragut Statue across Farragut Road at Day Blvd where it turns around back onto East Broadway and continues across L Street to West Broadway, then turns left onto E Street and left back onto West 6th and finishes back at the SBBGC.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets: