Celebrating the Completion of Boston's Largest Permanent Supportive Housing Project

Mayor Michelle Wu, The Community Builders (TCB), and Pine Street Inn (PSI) today announced the completion of Boston’s largest supportive housing development, at 3368 Washington Street. This transformative project in Jamaica Plain, which broke ground in January 2022, will provide 202 affordable homes, including 140 units dedicated to individuals formerly experiencing homelessness. The announcement underscores the City and State’s commitment to making critical, long-term investments in supportive housing and providing resources for individuals who have experienced homelessness.

“3368 Washington Street represents our unwavering commitment to ensuring every Bostonian has a safe, stable place to call home,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With supportive services on-site and a strong community network, these new apartments provide a foundation for residents to rebuild their lives. I am grateful to our partners and the community for making this vision a reality.”

“Everyone has a role to play in meeting our housing needs in Massachusetts and partners like Pine Street Inn and Community Builders embody our mission of ensuring homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring. I am grateful for the new housing being created here for formerly homeless and low-income people,” said Chris Thompson, Undersecretary of Housing Stabilization, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

The newly completed, five-story building provides 140 supportive housing apartments for formerly homeless individuals and 62 income-restricted apartments for families. Residents will also be provided additional services by Pine Street Inn and TCB’s Community Life team, ensuring access to healthcare, employment support, and other essential resources. The building also includes 21 units for mobility-impaired individuals and 18 sensory-impaired units, bolstering accessibility for residents. Additionally, Pine Street Inn will operate office space on the first floor, enhancing their ability to provide on-site services.

“The opening of this new building marks a milestone for Pine Street Inn, bringing our total to more than 1,000 units of housing – 1,100 to be exact – for people moving out of homelessness,” said Lyndia Downie, President and Executive Director of Pine Street Inn. “The building offers 140 units of permanent supportive housing, the largest development for its kind in New England. Together with The Community Builders, our development partners, we are creating a community where people can rebuild their lives, along with support staff, who help people remain stable and housed. A 96 percent retention rate in Pine Street’s housing shows us we are on the right track. This is how we will end homelessness.”

“This grand opening is personal to me. For many years I’ve lived with my family in Jamaica Plain, blocks from 3368 Washington St, and even closer to another long standing permanent supportive housing building. I know it works, for residents and for a neighborhood. The partnership that brought this project to reality is a powerful combination – a permanent home, when paired with strong support services, provides a critical platform for personal growth, stability, and increased independence. Today’s ribbon-cutting celebrates the collaboration that made it possible,” said Andy Waxman, Senior Vice President of Development for The Community Builders.

This development was made possible through a combination of public and private funding sources, including the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing, Community Preservation Act and Neighborhood Housing Trust funding and the Boston Housing Authority, which provided 156 Project-Based Vouchers to support affordability. Additional funding was provided by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, Bank of America, and MassDevelopment.

"The completion of 3368 Washington Street is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we work together to end homelessness,” said Chief of Housing Sheila A. Dillon. “This development not only provides a safe and stable home for individuals and families, but it also provides supportive services to ensure that the residents remain housed and thrive.. The Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders have built a development that will serve the Boston community for decades."

“The Boston Housing Authority is proud to support this transformative development, which expands access to stable, affordable housing for our city’s most vulnerable residents,” said BHA Administrator Kenzie Bok. “3368 Washington Street demonstrates how Boston can create lasting solutions by pairing housing with essential services, ensuring that residents have the support they need to thrive in a safe, equitable community.”

“Stable housing is essential for enhancing overall well-being and promoting long-term stability. The Community Preservation Fund continues to contribute to the creation of inclusive and affordable housing in Boston,” said Thadine Brown, Director Community Preservation Office. “This support is making it possible for residents to secure supportive housing and have a place to call home. The Community Preservation Committee is thrilled about the new Washington Street development, which will add more supportive housing units, help prevent homelessness, and ensure safe, affordable living spaces.”

This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone. This historic project is an example of Boston's commitment to addressing homelessness through its investment in supportive housing. With 664 permanent supportive housing (PSH) units either completed, under construction, or in the pipeline, the City is ensuring that residents have access to stable, service-enriched housing. These efforts reflect Boston’s dedication to long-term, sustainable solutions that not only provide shelter, but also offer essential support services to help individuals and families regain stability and thrive in their communities.