R.W. Martin Expands Team to Support North American Growth

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.W. Martin is pleased to announce three outstanding new additions to their team, expanding capabilities and reinforcing their commitment to exceptional service across North America:

• Jason Diedrick, Equipment Sales Manager: Jason brings extensive leadership experience, embodying R.W. Martin’s mission to be the partner our customers rely on through his customer-centric approach. His focus on integrity and team inspiration will significantly drive our continued success.

• Tom Bacon, Hot Water Solutions Expert: With over 25 years of customer-focused experience, Tom specializes in creating strategic plans for maximizing power plant productivity. He helps customers achieve both short- and long-term goals by maximizing ROI for future growth.

• Randy Gregory, RFID Technology Specialist: Randy’s deep expertise in linen and scrub dispensing technology, particularly with RFID systems, is instrumental in reducing healthcare linen loss and replacement costs. His leadership has brought ABG Systems’ scrub management and innovative solutions to the forefront of the U.S. market.

“Our vision is bold, and we're committed to exponential growth across three critical market segments—commercial and industrial laundry equipment, hot water production systems, and RFID technology,” said Chip Ottman, President of R.W. Martin. “Adding Jason, Tom, and Randy to our team enhances our strategic capabilities, enabling us to deliver superior customer experiences and groundbreaking solutions.”

Ottman added, “These key hires exemplify our dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-focused service. They will be instrumental in executing our growth strategy and ensuring we continue to lead the industry.”

Our strengthened team is ready to provide even more responsive, specialized, and strategic support to ensure our customer’s operations flourish.

For more information about this news release or to inquire about services, please contact:

R.W. Martin

4675 Mogadore Road

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Office: 330.673.8712, Ext 108

Email: COttman@rwmartin.com

www.rwmartin.com

About R.W. Martin:

Established in 1968, R.W. Martin is a trusted provider of new and used industrial laundry equipment, hot water equipment for concrete, food processing, and industrial use as well as offering a wide range of new and pre-owned machinery, parts, and services. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, R.W. Martin delivers tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customer base.

