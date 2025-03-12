DoHS Collaborates with Local and State Leaders to Address Barriers Within the Foster Care System

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is strengthening its engagement with state and local leaders to drive meaningful improvements in the foster care system. Through strategic collaboration with local legislators, foster care professionals, community stakeholders, and judiciary partners, DoHS is working to enhance protections for children and strengthen support for families across the state.

To address ongoing challenges, DoHS leadership will conduct targeted visits to communities statewide, meeting directly with local legislators, foster care professionals, and community stakeholders. These discussions will focus on identifying barriers to service delivery and developing tailored solutions that improve outcomes for children and families involved with the child welfare system. Additionally, virtual meetings and discussions with partners in the judiciary will foster collaboration to better understand the challenges facing West Virginians and develop actionable solutions.

“Our mission is to ensure every child in West Virginia’s foster care system has the safety, stability, and support they deserve,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By working directly with those on the front lines, we can develop targeted solutions that make a real, lasting impact on the lives of children and families.”

DoHS Secretary Alex Mayer has also engaged directly with staff in both the State and county offices, assessing workforce challenges and identifying opportunities for sustainable improvements. These ongoing conversations are part of a broader effort to enhance the responsiveness and effectiveness of the foster care system.

“Strengthening the foster care system requires a collective effort,” Secretary Mayer added. “Through open dialogue and strategic collaboration, we are committed to creating a system that meets the needs of children and families today, and for generations to come.”

DoHS is taking proactive steps to improve the foster care system, ensuring that West Virginia’s most vulnerable children receive the support and protection they need.