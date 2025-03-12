Energy-efficient motors help Türkiye to counter climate crisis

According to the Turkish government, the industrial sector accounts for around 46 per cent of net electricity consumption in Türkiye. Around 70 per cent of this comes from electric motor-driven systems.

U4E data shows that if Türkiye was to replace all its low-efficiency motors with high-efficiency models, it would save between 0.9 and 1.9 terawatt hours of electricity. That would forestall the release of between 500,000 and 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2040, and lower consumer electric bills between US$84 million to US$166 million annually.

“The potential savings energy-efficient motors can make is huge,” said Blake, “Motors have a key part to play by driving down emissions through efficiency.” In the next 20 years the number of motors in Türkiye will double, resulting in the need for new power plants if energy efficient motors are not used. Credit: UNEP The switch to energy-efficient motors would help Türkiye to meet its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2053. Blake said that in the next 20 years the number of motors in the country will double, resulting in the need for new power plants if energy efficient motors are not used. The message of efficiency and sustainability was echoed by Lütfi Tuğra Uysun, Energy Manager of the Organized Industrial Zone Directorate of Uşak. “By using new-generation, energy-efficient motors, a company saves on electricity costs,” he said. “It also has an impact on the environment. As electricity costs decrease, there is a decrease in the carbon footprint of the company.” The Sectoral Solution to the climate crisis UNEP is at the forefront of supporting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global temperature rise well below 2°C, and aiming for 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. To do this, UNEP has developed the Sectoral Solution, a roadmap to reducing emissions across sectors in line with the Paris Agreement commitments and in pursuit of climate stability. The six sectors identified are: energy; industry; agriculture and food; forests and land use; transport; and buildings and cities. The TEVMOT project is implemented by Türkiye’s Directorate General of Strategic Research and Productivity under the Ministry of Industry and Technology and UNDP in collaboration with UNEP. Funding is from the Global Environment Facility in parallel with the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

