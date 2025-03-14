Identity Theft: A Growing Concern for US Consumers

Identity theft goes beyond just being a financial burden; it’s a personal crisis that can affect victims' lives in every capacity. ” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past two years, an alarming increase in identity theft complaints has been reported by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In 2023, the FTC reported over 1 million identity theft complaints, resulting in losses of over $10 billion. In 2024, the FTC reported 1.4 million cases of identity theft complaints out of the 5.7 million fraud complaints made in that year. This increase in reported fraud incidents signifies a growing need for individuals and companies to be aware of this issue.There are many different ways identity theft can take place, from medical identity theft to credit card fraud. Financial loss is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ramifications one goes through during an identity theft crisis. Such events typically also impact a victims' credit score, mental health, and overall well-being. As thieves and scammers get more advanced with fraudulent tactics, the general public should learn how to proactively safeguard their personal information.Individuals who are currently navigating an identity theft crisis can greatly benefit from legal representation and guidance. LegalMatch.com, the pioneer of online attorney-client connections, has multiple resources available to provide support. By helping to connect individuals with seasoned identity theft lawyers , the platform helps victims seek justice and regain control of their identities. The platform also has an online Law Library with articles on identity theft and how to avoid it, as well as other relevant topics. As identity theft issues continue to grow, having access to legal representation and helpful information is more crucial than ever.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.