New Book Exposes the Church’s Greatest Blind Spot: Losing the Next Generation While Ignoring Its Own Backyard

Unseated Book Cover Unseated Back Cover

A bold wake-up call for the Church—why packed pews mean nothing if we’re losing the next generation and ignoring the mission in our own backyards.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s Time for a Wake-Up Call.The modern Church has mastered the art of filling pews—but has it lost sight of its mission? While leaders debate how to get people in, they’re failing where it matters most: sending them out. In Unseated: Being a Sending Church, Not a Seated One, Pastor David Schmall delivers a bold challenge—because discipleship wasn't meant to happen in the pews. It was meant to happen in the world.The Numbers Don’t Lie:The statistics are staggering. Barna Group reports that only 68% of Christians attend church monthly—down from 85% in 1993. Even more alarming? 51% of churchgoers have never even heard of the Great Commission. The very mission Jesus gave His followers—to go and make disciples—has become an afterthought in many congregations.According to church consultant Thom S. Rainer, 90% of churches in America are plateaued or declining. It’s not because they lack good preaching, strong worship teams, or engaging programs. It’s because they’ve forgotten their purpose. They’ve become so focused on attendance and attraction that they’ve neglected activation.“If Jesus spent three years training disciples to go, why have we spent decades training Christians to stay?” asks Schmall, an ordained non-denominational pastor, international speaker and accredited coach with over 20 years of experience. “Most churches are spiritually sedentary—great at keeping people comfortable, terrible at sending them out with purpose.”The Church’s Biggest Blind Spot:For many churches, success has been measured by the wrong metrics. Full sanctuaries, large events, and increasing budgets have become the goal, while true discipleship and community impact take a backseat. The unintended result? A disengaged body of believers who see faith as something to consume rather than live out.Missiologist Ed Stetzer warns, “A church that doesn’t send is a church that ends.” If churches fail to equip and mobilize believers to be the hands and feet of Christ beyond Sunday mornings, they risk becoming irrelevant to the very communities they’re called to serve.This disconnect is particularly evident among younger generations. Research consistently shows that Millennials and Gen Z are walking away from the Church in record numbers—not because they don’t care about faith, but because they don’t see it making a real difference in the world around them. When the Church stops engaging its neighborhoods and loses sight of its mission, it also loses the next generation.A No-Fluff, High-Impact Roadmap Unseated is not just another book on church growth—it’s a call to action. In just 54 pages, Schmall strips away the noise and gets to the heart of the issue: reclaiming the Church’s identity as a sending force.Packed with biblical truth, practical strategies, and a hard-hitting challenge, this book provides a clear and convicting roadmap for churches ready to:- Shift from seating capacity to sending capacity—because faith isn’t meant to stay inside four walls.- Reignite a culture of evangelism and discipleship—because believers aren’t called to be spectators.- Engage their communities in meaningful ways—because the Gospel is meant to transform lives, not just fill pews.Schmall doesn’t just diagnose the problem—he provides a prescription. Through biblical teaching, real-world application, and a deep passion for the Great Commission, Unseated challenges pastors, church leaders, and everyday believers to step out of maintenance mode and into mission mode.More Than a Book—A Movement This isn’t just another book to add to the shelf. Unseated is a battle cry for a Church that has grown too comfortable. It’s an invitation to break free from the status quo and rediscover the life-changing power of a mission-driven faith.It’s a quick but powerful read—one designed to strip away excuses and spark action. Whether you’re a pastor, a ministry leader, or a believer longing for something more, Unseated is the wake-up call you’ve been waiting for.If your church is stuck in maintenance mode, if you’re tired of business-as-usual faith, if you know there has to be more—this book is for you.Get your copy today on Amazon You can also purchase a copy at www.getunseated.today.

This is the Church

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.