River debris removal completed in Red Bridge fire cleanup

CANADA, March 12 - Completion of debris removal from the South Thompson River marks a major milestone in the Province’s work to alleviate any long-term environmental impact resulting from the Red Bridge fire in Kamloops.

The Red Bridge, connecting Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc lands to the city of Kamloops, burned and collapsed on Sept. 19, 2024, causing a significant loss to the community. Since the fire, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has worked closely with Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops on site cleanup and long-term transportation planning.

Cleanup efforts have been ongoing since September and, by late February, divers had conducted a final sweep of the river to check for remaining debris. A remote-operated vehicle and GPS were used to film the riverbed and track cleanup progress.

River cleanup finished at the beginning of March, onshore work on the north and south sides has concluded, and a beach cleanup and Pioneer Park restoration was completed.

The ministry’s next step is to begin the planning work to help shape a long-term solution that improves regional transportation, enhances safety and better connects the local community. A request for proposals will be issued shortly for a consultant planning-and-design team to lead this work. The planning phase is expected to get underway this spring.

For information about the historical bridge, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/kamloops-east-bridge

