Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Set to Surge to $309.3 Million by 2031 at a 6.7% CAGR

The global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market will reach $309.3 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of 2021, the global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market was valued at approximately $160.8 million. Projections indicate that this market will reach $309.3 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. This growth underscores the escalating demand for precise and reliable blood pressure monitoring solutions. The global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and advancements in medical technology. ABPM devices are essential tools in diagnosing and managing hypertension, offering continuous blood pressure monitoring over 24 hours during a patient's routine activities. Several factors contribute to the robust expansion of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market:1. Rising Hypertension Prevalence: The global incidence of hypertension is on the rise, with approximately 1.28 billion adults aged between 30-79 years affected worldwide in 2021. This surge necessitates accurate diagnostic tools like ABPM devices to manage and monitor blood pressure effectively.2. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations have led to the development of more user-friendly and precise ABPM devices. For instance, the introduction of compact, wearable monitors that facilitate seamless 24-hour blood pressure tracking has enhanced patient compliance and data accuracy.3. Aging Population: The global demographic shift towards an aging population has increased the prevalence of hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases, thereby boosting the demand for continuous blood pressure monitoring.4. Increased Health Awareness: Growing awareness about the health risks associated with unmanaged hypertension has prompted both patients and healthcare providers to adopt ABPM devices for better disease management.Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market SegmentationThe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.1. By Product Type:• Arm ABPM Devices: These are the most commonly used devices, featuring a cuff worn on the upper arm. They are preferred for their accuracy and reliability in measuring blood pressure.• Wrist ABPM Devices: These devices are worn on the wrist and offer greater convenience and portability. However, they may be less accurate compared to arm devices and are typically used in specific scenarios.2. By End-User:• Hospitals: Hospitals are the primary users of ABPM devices, utilizing them for inpatient monitoring and diagnosis of hypertension.• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): ASCs employ ABPM devices to monitor patients' blood pressure before, during, and after surgical procedures to ensure optimal outcomes.• Others: This category includes clinics, research institutions, and home healthcare settings where ABPM devices are used for routine monitoring and research purposes.3. By Region:• North America: Leading the market with the largest share, North America's dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of hypertension, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of innovative technologies.• Europe: Europe holds a significant market share due to increased healthcare spending and a growing geriatric population susceptible to hypertension.• Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by developments in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and a well-established presence of domestic companies.• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): These regions are experiencing gradual market growth, supported by improving healthcare facilities and increasing awareness about hypertension management. Key Players in the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices MarketSeveral key players are instrumental in driving the growth of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market:• VASO Corporation• BOSCH & SOHN GmbH & Co. KG• CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd.• GE Healthcare (a division of GE Company)• OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.)• Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)• Omron Corporation• SCHILLER AG• Halma PLC.• BPL Ltd.The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by the increasing prevalence of hypertension, technological advancements, and a global emphasis on proactive healthcare management. As awareness about the importance of continuous blood pressure monitoring rises, the demand for ABPM devices is expected to escalate, offering significant opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Continuous innovation and strategic collaborations will be key to addressing the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers in this dynamic market landscape. 